The Saudi Pro League title will be decided on Thursday night when league leaders Al-Nassr host Damac at Al-Awwal Park in the final matchweek of the 2025–26 season. Holding a narrow two-point lead over rivals Al Hilal, Jorge Jesus's side knows that a victory on home turf will guarantee them their 11th top-flight championship. Damac arrives with plenty of motivation of their own. Old Video of Cristiano Ronaldo Crying Goes Viral After Al Nassr Suffer AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 Final Defeat.

Sitting just two points clear of the relegation zone, the visitors require at least a draw to mathematically ensure safety. However, for fans, Cristiano Ronaldo remains the focal point, who is eying his first major title with Al-Nassr.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Al-Nassr vs Damac Saudi Pro League 2025-26 Match?

Cristiano Ronaldo is fully expected to lead the line for Al-Nassr tonight. Despite carrying a heavy workload throughout the domestic campaign, Ronaldo is fully fit and will spearhead Al-Nassr's standard 4-4-2 attacking framework.

The Portuguese forward has been in prolific form, netting 26 league goals over the course of the season to push his club to the cusp of silverware. Cristiano Ronaldo's Wait for First SPL Trophy Continues After Al-Nassr Goalkeeper's Own Goal Heartbreak (Watch Video).

The fixture carries immense weight for both clubs, making it one of the most anticipated matches of the year. Al-Nassr is eager to bounce back following a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Gamba Osaka in the AFC Champions League Two final last week, as well as a frustrating 1-1 draw against Al-Hilal that prolonged the domestic title race.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 21, 2026 04:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).