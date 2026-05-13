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The Saudi Pro League title race remains undecided after Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal played out a tense 1-1 draw at Alawwal Park on Tuesday, 12 May. Al-Nassr were minutes away from mathematically securing the championship before a late defensive lapse allowed their rivals to equalise, extending the wait for Cristiano Ronaldo’s first major domestic trophy in Saudi Arabia. The result keeps Al-Nassr at the top of the table with 83 points, but Al-Hilal’s unbeaten run continues, leaving them with a mathematical chance to overtake the leaders in the final weeks of the season. Did Cristiano Ronaldo Like Virat Kohli's Instagram Post? Here's the Fact Check.

Playing in front of a capacity home crowd, Al-Nassr dictated much of the play and took a deserved lead. The attacking combination of Sadio Mané and João Félix proved effective, with the latter playing a key role in the opening goal that put the hosts on the brink of the title.

Cristiano Ronaldo was a constant threat throughout the match, nearly doubling the lead with a powerful header that went just wide. For the majority of the second half, Al-Nassr’s disciplined shape appeared sufficient to neutralize Al-Hilal’s attacking threats. Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram Bot Purge: Football Icon Loses Followers in Meta Cleanup.

The match took a dramatic turn in the 98th minute. An error by Al-Nassr goalkeeper Bento resulted in own goal.

Watch Al-Nassr Goalkeeper's Own Goal

BIG MISTAKE BY THE KEEPER COSTS AL NASSR THE TITLE 😳 pic.twitter.com/nJLV1iyTBd — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) May 12, 2026

Cristiano Ronaldo's Reaction

Ronaldo was seconds away from winning his first Saudi Pro League Title 👀 Al-Nassr still have a chance to win it next week pic.twitter.com/uc2yM0dS4n — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) May 12, 2026

Despite the draw, Al-Nassr remain in a strong position with 83 points. However, Al-Hilal sit in second place with 78 points and have a crucial game in hand. If Al-Hilal win their remaining fixtures, they can still mathematically surpass Al-Nassr to claim the Saudi Pro League crown.

For Ronaldo and Al-Nassr, the focus now shifts to their final two league matches. The club must secure maximum points to ensure they do not rely on Al-Hilal dropping points elsewhere to end their title drought.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Fox Sports). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 13, 2026 09:59 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).