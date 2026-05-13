Cristiano Ronaldo's Wait for First SPL Trophy Continues After Al-Nassr Goalkeeper's Own Goal Heartbreak (Watch Video)
Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr were held to a 1-1 draw by Al-Hilal on 12 May 2026, delaying their Saudi Pro League title celebrations. An own goal by goalkeeper David Ospina cancelled out Al-Nassr's lead, leaving the championship race open as Al-Hilal maintain their unbeaten streak and keep their title hopes alive.
The Saudi Pro League title race remains undecided after Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal played out a tense 1-1 draw at Alawwal Park on Tuesday, 12 May. Al-Nassr were minutes away from mathematically securing the championship before a late defensive lapse allowed their rivals to equalise, extending the wait for Cristiano Ronaldo’s first major domestic trophy in Saudi Arabia. The result keeps Al-Nassr at the top of the table with 83 points, but Al-Hilal’s unbeaten run continues, leaving them with a mathematical chance to overtake the leaders in the final weeks of the season. Did Cristiano Ronaldo Like Virat Kohli's Instagram Post? Here's the Fact Check.
Playing in front of a capacity home crowd, Al-Nassr dictated much of the play and took a deserved lead. The attacking combination of Sadio Mané and João Félix proved effective, with the latter playing a key role in the opening goal that put the hosts on the brink of the title.
Cristiano Ronaldo was a constant threat throughout the match, nearly doubling the lead with a powerful header that went just wide. For the majority of the second half, Al-Nassr’s disciplined shape appeared sufficient to neutralize Al-Hilal’s attacking threats. Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram Bot Purge: Football Icon Loses Followers in Meta Cleanup.
The match took a dramatic turn in the 98th minute. An error by Al-Nassr goalkeeper Bento resulted in own goal.
Watch Al-Nassr Goalkeeper's Own Goal
BIG MISTAKE BY THE KEEPER COSTS AL NASSR THE TITLE 😳 pic.twitter.com/nJLV1iyTBd
— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) May 12, 2026
Cristiano Ronaldo's Reaction
Ronaldo was seconds away from winning his first Saudi Pro League Title 👀
Al-Nassr still have a chance to win it next week pic.twitter.com/uc2yM0dS4n
— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) May 12, 2026
Despite the draw, Al-Nassr remain in a strong position with 83 points. However, Al-Hilal sit in second place with 78 points and have a crucial game in hand. If Al-Hilal win their remaining fixtures, they can still mathematically surpass Al-Nassr to claim the Saudi Pro League crown.
For Ronaldo and Al-Nassr, the focus now shifts to their final two league matches. The club must secure maximum points to ensure they do not rely on Al-Hilal dropping points elsewhere to end their title drought.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 13, 2026 09:59 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).