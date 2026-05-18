Old Video of Cristiano Ronaldo Crying Goes Viral After Al Nassr Suffer AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 Final Defeat

An old video of Cristiano Ronaldo crying has circulated widely on social media platforms following Al Nassr’s defeat in the AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 final. The Saudi Pro League side suffered a 1-0 loss to Japanese club Gamba Osaka on Saturday, 16 May 2026, at the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh. Following the final whistle, footage of an emotional Ronaldo resurfaced online, with social media users linking the older clip to his latest heartbreak in a major tournament final. Cristiano Ronaldo's Wait for First SPL Trophy Continues After Al-Nassr Goalkeeper's Own Goal Heartbreak (Watch Video).

The definitive moment of the final came in the 30th minute when Gamba Osaka forward Deniz Hummet received a pass from Issam Jebali inside the penalty area. Hummet turned sharply and hit a low strike into the bottom corner of the net, beating Al Nassr goalkeeper Bento.

Despite Al Nassr controlling large periods of possession and generating several clear scoring opportunities at their home stadium, they could not break through a compact Japanese defence. High-profile forwards including Ronaldo, Sadio Mane, and Joao Felix all missed chances to equalise against an inspired performance from Gamba Osaka goalkeeper Rui Araki, who was named Man of the Match. Did Cristiano Ronaldo Like Virat Kohli's Instagram Post? Here's the Fact Check.

The victory allowed Gamba Osaka to become the first Japanese club to win the rebranded AFC Champions League Two tournament, securing an indirect slot in the preliminary stage of the 2026-27 AFC Champions League Elite.

Old Footage Re-emerges Online

In the aftermath of the defeat, a video clip showing Ronaldo in tears began trending across X (formerly Twitter) and various digital media platforms. While many online posts claimed the footage showed his immediate reaction to the loss against Gamba Osaka, the media was recycled footage from a previous tournament heartbreak.

Fan Shares Old Video Again

Qué levanté la copa del mundo el próximo 19 de julio https://t.co/OvW1L8tgEa — Nohelia Leon (@NoheliaPLeon) May 17, 2026

User Reacts to Old Video

Es que lloro con él. 💔 — Nallely Solórzano. (@nallely_sol1122) May 17, 2026

Ronaldo has frequently shown visible emotion during major defeats throughout his career, making older broadcast clips common targets for replication after high-stakes matches. While the 41-year-old Portuguese international was visibly distraught and frustrated on the pitch at full-time in Riyadh, the specific viral clip widespread on timelines dates back to 2024.

The result against Gamba Osaka marks the 15th time Ronaldo has finished as a runner-up in a major club or international final since his professional debut with Sporting CP in 2002.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 18, 2026 02:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).