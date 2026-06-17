Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play in Portugal vs Congo FIFA World Cup 2026 Match?

All eyes will be on global superstar Cristiano Ronaldo as Portugal begin their quest for FIFA World Cup glory against the Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo) today, Wednesday, June 17, 2026. The match, a Group K opener, is scheduled for a 12:00 PM CST (10:30 IST) kick-off at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, USA. At 41 years old, Ronaldo is poised to make history with his record sixth World Cup appearance, a testament to his enduring career at the pinnacle of international football. Portugal's coach, Roberto Martínez, has affirmed Ronaldo's vital role in the squad, emphasizing his finishing prowess and leadership qualities. FIFA World Cup 2026 Schedule Today (June 18): Timings in IST, Venues, Groups.

Group K Showdown

Portugal enters the tournament as one of the favorites, having secured their berth by winning UEFA Group F in emphatic fashion, including a dominant 9-1 victory over Armenia in their final qualifying match. They arrive in North America following a strong run of form in recent friendlies, registering wins against the USA, Chile, and Nigeria.

DR Congo, affectionately known as 'The Leopards', are making a historic return to the World Cup stage for the first time since 1974, when they competed as Zaire. Their qualification journey was a challenging one, culminating in a dramatic 1-0 extra-time victory over Jamaica in the FIFA Intercontinental playoff final in March.

This marks the first-ever international encounter between Portugal and DR Congo, adding an extra layer of intrigue to the Group K opener. Both teams will be looking to make a strong statement in a group that also features Uzbekistan and Colombia. Portugal to Honour Late Diogo Jota with Commemorative FIFA World Cup 2026 Wristbands.

Match Details and How to Watch

Detail Information Match Portugal vs. DR Congo Competition FIFA World Cup 2026, Group K (Matchday 1) Date Wednesday, June 17, 2026 Venue NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas, USA Kick-off Times 12:00 PM CST (Houston) 1:00 PM ET (USA East) 10:00 AM PT (USA West) 6:00 PM BST (UK) 7:00 PM CET (Central Europe) 6:00 PM WEST (Portugal) 10:30 PM IST (India) 3:00 AM AEST (Australia, June 18)

Portugal, with their blend of experienced leaders and a new wave of talent, are eager to finally lift the coveted World Cup trophy. DR Congo, on the other hand, will be looking to make a memorable impact in their return to the global spectacle. This opening encounter promises to be a captivating start to Group K.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2026 03:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).