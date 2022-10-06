Manchester United are gearing up to take on Omonia in the UEFA Europa League 2022-23 on Friday, October 6. The Red Devils bounced back in the competition with a 2-0 win over FC Sheriff Tiraspol in their second match after a defeat to Real Sociedad in the opener. Cristiano Ronaldo had netted his first goal in the UEFA Europa League and his shot from the penalty spot had powered his side to a 2-0 advantage and eventually a victory. But will Ronaldo once again play tonight when Manchester United take on Omonia in their second UEFA Europa League 2022-23 encounter? Omonia vs Manchester United, UEFA Europa League 2022-23 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch UEL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?

Ronaldo trained hard with the team ahead of the match and was named in United's travelling squad to Cyprus. The Portuguese forward would not only play but is expected to lead the attack, which also would have the services of Marcus Rashford. Anthony Martial, Antony and Jadon Sancho amongst others. Much like against Sheriff, Cristiano would find a spot in Manchester United's starting XI for this game.

The 37-year-old has been relegated to a spot on the bench in the Premier League, where he has not started much this season. In contrast, he has started both of United's Europa League matches.

Manchester United would aim to bounce back to winning ways, after a heavy 6-3 defeat at the hands of Manchester City in the Premier League, a few days ago. Although they start as favourites, Manchester United would not be complacent and take Omonia lightly.

