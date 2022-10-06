Manchester United suffered another battering in their topsy turvy season when it lost to Manchester City in the derby at the weekend. The Red Devils put in probably their worst display en route to a 6-3 loss and Erik Ten Haag will have his work cut out to mastermind another turnaround. It can start with a win over Omonia, their latest opponent in the UEFA Europa League. There would be changes to the starting eleven with Everton game on the horizon but a win will be important to keep things steady. Omonia is rock bottom in the group standings and another loss will all but end their journey in Europe. Omonia versus Manchester United will be telecasted on the Sony Ten network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 10:15 PM IST. Premier League 2022-23: Erling Haaland, Phil Foden Net Hat-Tricks As Manchester City Thrash Manchester United 6-3 in Derby.

Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane, and Donny Van de Beek are all out for Manchester United due to lack of fitness. Victor Lindelof is set to partner Lisandro Martinez in defence while Luke Shaw and Diego Dalot would be the fullbacks. Fred and Casemiro could both feature while Christian Eriksen continues to play almost every game for the visitors. Cristiano Ronaldo has been the talk of the town following his dismal season so far at United but could be given the node to start.

Hector Yuste will undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability for the game for Omonia. Roman Bezus is pushing for a start as the no 10 with Fotis Papoulis dropping to the bench. Karim Ansarifard, the Iranian striker, will lead the attacking line and will be confident of taking on a Manchester United defence low on confidence.

When is Omonia vs Manchester United, UEFA Europa League 2022-23 Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Omonia vs Manchester United, UEFA Europa League 2022-23 match will be played at Tsirio Stadium in Cyprus. The game will be held on October 06, 2022 (Thursday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 10:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Omonia vs Manchester United, UEFA Europa League 2022-23 Match?

Fans in India can watch the Omonia vs Manchester United, UEFA Europa League 2022-23 match live on Sony Sports Network channels since it is the official broadcaster for the UEL 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into Sony Ten SD/HD channels to catch live telecast of the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Omonia vs Manchester United, UEFA Europa League 2022-23 Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Sony Sports is the official broadcaster for the UEFA Europa League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Omonia vs Manchester United match on SonyLIV and JioTV apps.

