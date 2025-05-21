Will Cristiano Ronaldo play tonight in the Al-Nassr vs Al-Khaleej Saudi Pro League 2024-25 match is a question that might be in the minds of fans as the Knights of Najd gear up for their last clash at home this season. Al-Nassr are fourth on the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 points table with 64 points, four behind Al-Qadisiyah, who are third. It has been another campaign in the Saudi Pro League where Al-Nassr have failed to live up to the expectations. Despite having moments of brilliance in the Saudi Pro League 2024-25, Al-Nassr have failed big time to perform consistently and now, they will hope to sign off on a high. In this article, we shall take a look at whether Cristiano Ronaldo, Al-Nassr's star man, would feature vs Al-Khaleej. Cristiano Ronaldo Tops Forbes’ List of Highest-Paid Athletes, Check Top 10 in the World.

Despite Al-Nassr missing out on the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 title, Cristiano Ronaldo has had a good campaign. The 40-year-old has scored 23 goals and sits right at the top of the list of highest scorers in the Saudi Pro League 2024-25. Cristiano Ronaldo's former Real Madrid teammate Karim Benzema, who won the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 with Al-Ittihad, is second with 21 goals. Al-Nassr had a 1-1 draw against Al-Taawoun in their last match, but prior to that, had registered a thumping 9-0 win over Al-Akhdoud, the biggest victory for them in the history of the Saudi Pro League.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Al-Nassr vs Al-Khaleej Saudi Pro League 2024-25?

Cristiano Ronaldo had missed the last two matches for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 (against Al-Akhdoud and Al-Taawoun) but looks set to feature in this clash against Al-Khaleej. The Portugal National Football Team star, in all probability, will feature in the starting XI for Al-Nassr in their clash against Al-Khaleej at the Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The 40-year-old was spotted training hard with his teammates prior to the Al-Nassr vs Al-Khaleej clash. Cristiano Ronaldo Jr Poses With Vlatko-Markovic Tournament 2025 Trophy in Bed After Scoring Brace to Help Portugal U-15 Win Title (See Pic).

Cristiano Ronaldo Trains With Al-Nassr Teammates

The talismanic striker will look to lead from the front and guide Al-Nassr to a win as the Knights of Najd play in front of their home fans for the final time in the Saudi Pro League 2024-25. A win for Al-Nassr in this clash will see them cut down the gap with third-placed Al-Qadisiyah to just one point ahead of the final match day.

