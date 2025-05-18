Legendary footballer Lionel Messi has opened up about his iconic rivalry with Portuguese icon Cristiano Ronaldo for the Ballon d'Or award. Messi and Ronaldo have shared an unforgettable rivalry, which defined an era of footballing greatness. In a video shared by Ballon d'Or, Messi described the rivalry as a "very beautiful battle" that pushed both players to extraordinary heights. The Argentine legend also acknowledged the fierce competition with Ronaldo. Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi Once Again? Rumors of MLS Side Making Offer to CR7 to Rival Argentine Star: Report.

Lionel Messi Reflects on Rivalry With Cristiano Ronaldo

8️⃣🌕 for Messi & 5️⃣🌕 for Ronaldo. Messi reflects on his immense rivalry with Ronaldo for the Ballon d'Or. Between 2008 and 2023, they won the trophy 13 times! What is your favourite memory of the battle between the two most successful Ballon d'Or winners?#ballondor pic.twitter.com/9CVkK1pqwn — Ballon d'Or (@ballondor) May 17, 2025

