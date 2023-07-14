Ahead of the 2023/24 season of the Saudi Pro league, Al Nassr will complete a training camp in Portugal. Al-Nassr will play three friendlies in Portugal and two in Japan in preparation for the new Saudi Pro league season, which begins on August 11, 2023. Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates at Al Nassr have resumed training and are trying to recover from a poor end to the 2022/23 season. The Saudi Premier League side won just four of its last eight league games to finish second behind Al-Ittihad. Cristiano Ronaldo Hits the ‘SIUUUU’ Celebration in Training With Al-Nassr Teammates, Pictures Go Viral!

Al Nassr scored twice through Adam Mohammed and Anderson Talisca in their first preseason game against Alverca, while head coach Luis Castro is evaluating his squad this month and reintegrating Cristiano Ronaldo into the team after an individual training program.

Farense's match against Al Nassr is one of two important friendlies before the club's return to the Portuguese first division next season. After the victory against Benfica, SC Farense was named the second team to be promoted to the first division. FIFA To Lift Al-Nassr’s Player Registration Ban When Saudi Pro League Club’s Debt to Leicester City Is Paid

Will Cristiano Ronaldo be available for Al Nassr vs Farense?

This month, Castro will rotate his options between the four games in the Algarve, selecting a strong group for the trip to Portugal. Before the start of the new season, the new coach will use the training camp to evaluate his alternatives. The probability that Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcelo Brozovic will play is low.

Ronaldo and Brozovic represented their respective nations during the international break in June and have now been given an additional break. Ronaldo appears to be working on his own individual training program as part of his team's comeback.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 14, 2023 08:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).