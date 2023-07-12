Cristiano Ronaldo hit the 'SIUUUUU' celebration during a training session with his club Al-Nassr. The Portugal star was indeed in a good mood as he joined the squad during their pre-season. Ronaldo had missed Al-Nassr's first pre-season match against FC Alverca. He had joined the club last winter and would hope to put up a good performance this season in a bid to help Al-Nassr win the title. 'Good to be Back' Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts As he Joins Al-Nassr Pre-Season Training.

Cristiano Ronaldo Hits 'SIUUUU' in Training

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)