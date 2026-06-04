The atmosphere is building in Nantes as the French national team, Les Bleus, prepare to face the Ivory Coast in an international friendly match today, June 4, 2026. This fixture serves as a vital warm-up for both sides as they finalize their strategies and squad selections ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 in North America.

The match, taking place at the Stade de la Beaujoire, offers Didier Deschamps' men an opportunity to continue their impressive run of form against a strong African opponent known for its pace and physical presence.

Will Kylian Mbappe Play in France vs Ivory Coast International Friendly 2026 Match?

All eyes will be on French captain Kylian Mbappe, who is widely expected to lead the attack for Les Bleus. The superstar forward, a key inclusion in France's 26-man World Cup squad announced last month, stands on the cusp of an individual milestone. Mbappe is just one goal shy of equalling Olivier Giroud's all-time scoring record for the French national team, currently set at 57 goals.

His inclusion underscores Deschamps' intent to provide crucial game time to his star players, even with the rigorous club season recently concluded. Speculation suggests a potent attacking lineup that could feature Mbappe alongside talents like Michael Olise and Rayan Cherki.

Form Guide: France on a Roll, Ivory Coast Impressing

France enters this friendly in formidable shape, boasting a strong record of eight wins and one draw in their last nine matches. Les Bleus have been particularly prolific, scoring at least twice in each of those fixtures. Their recent friendly victories in March against footballing powerhouses Brazil (2-1) and Colombia (3-1) highlight their readiness for elite competition. Currently ranked as the number one team in the FIFA World Rankings, France are considered among the favourites for the upcoming World Cup.

The Ivory Coast, nicknamed 'The Elephants,' are also in excellent form. They have suffered just one defeat in their last eight outings, securing six wins and one draw. This strong run includes impressive friendly victories over Scotland (1-0) and South Korea (4-0) in March. The winners of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, currently ranked 34th globally, will provide a robust challenge.

Head-to-Head Record

The historical encounters between these two nations have predominantly favored France. In their three previous meetings, France remains unbeaten with two wins and one draw. Their most recent clash in March 2022 saw France emerge victorious with a 2-1 scoreline.

France vs Ivory Coast: Previous Encounters

Date Competition Result March 29, 2022 International Friendly France 2-1 Ivory Coast November 15, 2016 International Friendly France 0-0 Ivory Coast August 17, 2005 International Friendly France 3-0 Ivory Coast

Today's match is anticipated to be a fiercely contested affair, offering both teams a final opportunity to build momentum and address any tactical adjustments before the global spectacle begins.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 04, 2026 02:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).