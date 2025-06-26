RB Salzburg will lock horns against Real Madrid in the Group H match of the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup 2025. The RB Salzburg vs Real Madrid match is set to be played at the Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Friday, June 27. The Group H match between RB Salzburg and Real Madrid is scheduled to begin at 6:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Both teams have four points in the Group H standings, and the upcoming contest between RB Salzburg and Real Madrid will decide who will top the charts. RB Salzburg are placed second due to an inferior goal difference. FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Live Streaming in India, RB Salzburg vs Real Madrid: Where To Watch CWC Match Live Telecast on TV and Online With Free Football Score Updates in IST?

Real Madrid's manager Xabi Alonso is still settling in at his new club, whereas RB Salzburg have done well in their first two games. However, they need to find a positive result in the upcoming decisive Group H encounter against Real Madrid. Star French forward Kylian Mbappe missed Real Madrid's first two matches in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025. The star footballer was suffering from an acute case of gastroenteritis. Kylian Mbappé was their highest goal scorer from the 2024-25 season available, and Xabi Alonso will hope the French star could be available for the next clash against RB Salzburg.

Will Kylian Mbappe Play in RB Salzburg vs Real Madrid FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Match?

After missing out first two games in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 due to illness, Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe returned to training on Wednesday ahead of the crucial Group H match against RB Salzburg. Madrid also shared images of Kylian Mbappe in training on Wednesday on their website in Florida before travelling north to Philadelphia. Franco Mastantuono Credits Xabi Alonso for Influencing His Decision To Join Real Madrid, Says ‘His Words Gave Me Motivation I Needed To Make the Leap.’

Kylian Mbappe Returns to Training

Although the Real Madrid forward has been discharged and has returned for training, Mbappe is likely to be sidelined. New head coach Xabi Alonso is expected to have a 4-2-3-1 formation, and Gonzalo Garcia might keep his spot as the lone striker in the absence of Kylian Mbappe.

