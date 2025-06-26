FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Real Madrid have been far from convincing so far in the FIFA Club World Cup, yet have done well to top the points table. They face RB Salzburg this evening, who are similar in points to them, but below them in standings due to an inferior goal difference. The winner of this tie will emerge as the group winner, which is crucial. Manager Xabi Alonso is still settling in at his new club, and it will take time to implement his style of play. Opponents Salzburg have done well in the first two games, but need a positive result here to progress. FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Monterrey Advances to Knockout Rounds With 4–0 Victory Over Urawa Red Diamonds.

RB Salzburg versus Real Madrid will be streamed on the DAZN app and website from 6:30 AM IST. Kylian Mbappe remains a doubt for Real Madrid owing to gastroenteritis and will be assessed later. Gonzalo Garcia could once again be asked to lead the attack in the absence of the French star. Jude Bellingham and Arda Guler will be deployed on the wings with Aurelien Tchouameni as the central midfielder. Federico Valverde and Vinicius Jr will be the wide attackers.

Takumu Kawamura suffered a knee injury in training ahead of the Al-Hilal game and is ruled out for months for Salzburg. Mads Bidstrup and Soumaila Diabate will form the double pivot in central midfield. Nene Dorgeles and Oscar Gloukh will be the two attacking playmakers, looking to create chances for strikers Edmund Baidoo and Karim Onisiwo.

RB Salzburg vs Real Madrid, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Match Details

Match RB Salzburg vs Real Madrid Date Friday, June 27 Time 06:30 AM (IST) Venue Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Live Streaming, Telecast Details DAZN mobile app and website (Live Streaming)

When is RB Salzburg vs Real Madrid FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match? Check Time, Date and Venue

Real Madrid are set to face RB Salzburg in the Group H match of the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup 2025 on Friday, June 27. The RB Salzburg vs Real Madrid Club World Cup 2025 match is set to be hosted at the Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The much-awaited contest between both clubs is scheduled to begin at 6:30 AM IST Indian Standard Time (IST). Inter Milan 1-0 River Plate, FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Francesco Pio Esposito, Alessandro Bastoni Find Net Each As Nerazzurri Enter Round of 16.

How to Watch Live Telecast of RB Salzburg vs Real Madrid, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner in the country. Fans in India, hence, will not be able to watch RB Salzburg vs Real Madrid live telecast on any TV channel. For RB Salzburg vs Real Madrid online viewing options, read below.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of RB Salzburg vs Real Madrid, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match?

DAZN is the official streaming partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in India. Fans in India will be able to watch the RB Salzburg vs Real Madrid live streaming on the DAZN app and website. Real Madrid may not be at their fluid best, but should secure a 0-2 win.

