Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior has condemned alleged racist abuse during his side's 1–0 victory over Benfica on 17 February 2026. The Champions League play-off first leg at the Estádio da Luz was halted for approximately 10 minutes after the Brazilian international reported being racially insulted by an opponent. Despite the victory, which puts Real Madrid in a strong position for the return leg, the match has been overshadowed by the incident and the subsequent activation of UEFA's anti-racism protocol. Real Madrid Seize La Liga 2025-26 Lead with Dominant Victory Over Real Sociedad.

'Racists are cowards'

🚨 BREAKING: Vinicius Jr statement. “Racists are, above all, cowards. They need to put their shirts in their mouths to show how weak they are”. “But they have the protection of others who, theoretically, have an obligation to punish them”. Nothing that happened today is new in… pic.twitter.com/Y8ahxXIjgb — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 17, 2026

After the match, Vinicius took to Instagram to express his frustration, stating: "Racists are, above all, cowards. They need to cover their mouths with their shirts to show how weak they are." He lamented that such incidents continue to happen in 2026 and criticised the execution of the protocol, which he felt served no purpose on the night.

Vinícius Júnior Incident at the Estádio da Luz

The controversy erupted in the 52nd minute, shortly after Vinícius had scored the game’s only goal with a spectacular curled strike into the top corner. While celebrating with his trademark dance by the corner flag, the forward was booked by French referee Francois Letexier—a decision Vinicius later questioned.

Following the celebration, Benfica’s Gianluca Prestianni confronted Vinicius while covering his mouth with his jersey. Vinicius immediately alerted the referee, alleging he had been called a "monkey" ("mono" in Spanish). In response, Letexier crossed his arms in an 'X' shape, the official signal to activate the UEFA anti-racism protocol, and play was suspended as Vinícius initially refused to continue. Lamine Yamal Highlights Importance of Individual Path Like Cristiano Ronaldo, Rejects Comparison With Football Legends After Winning Best Foward Award at Globe Sports Awards 2025.

Reactions

Real Madrid manager Alvaro Arbeloa supported his player, stating the team was prepared to walk off the pitch entirely if Vinicius had wished. Meanwhile, Benfica coach Jose Mourinho, who was later sent off for an unrelated protest, questioned Vinicius's celebration but maintained that Benfica is not a racist club, noting that its greatest legend, Eusebio, was Black.

Context of Ongoing Abuse

This incident is the latest in a long series of racial abuse cases involving the 25-year-old Brazilian. Vinicius has become a leading voice against discrimination in football after being repeatedly targeted during La Liga fixtures in Spain. In 2024 and 2025, several fans in Spain received prison sentences for racially abusing him, marking an unprecedented step in legal accountability within the sport.

