Reigning European champions Spain are scheduled to open their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign against debutants Cape Verde on Monday, 15 June 2026, at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. While the fixture marks a historic moment for the African nation, much of the pre-match attention has focused on the fitness of Spain’s teenage prodigy, Lamine Yamal. The 18-year-old Barcelona winger has been recovering from a hamstring injury, leaving his selection for the starting line-up in doubt despite a recent return to training. Portugal to Honour Late Diogo Jota with Commemorative FIFA World Cup 2026 Wristbands.

Will Lamine Yamal Play in Spain vs Cape Verde FIFA World Cup 2026 Match?

Yamal provided a significant boost to the Spanish camp after returning to full training at the team's base camp in Chattanooga, Tennessee. The forward had been sidelined since late April after suffering a grade two tear in his left hamstring during a domestic match for Barcelona against Celta Vigo, an injury that forced him to miss the conclusion of the La Liga season and Spain's final warm-up friendly against Peru.

While Yamal completed recent training sessions alongside teammate Nico Williams, head coach Luis de la Fuente is expected to exercise caution. Team medical staff have been careful not to rush the winger's recovery to avoid a relapse early in the month-long tournament.

Team reports indicate that Yamal is highly unlikely to start the match against Cape Verde. Luis de la Fuente hinted during his pre-match press duties that while the winger is technically 'ready to play', his on-field minutes will likely be heavily managed. FIFA World Cup 2026: NYPD Says It Will Target S*x Trafficking ‘In Full Force’ During Matches.

The Spain coaching staff are reportedly planning a cautious approach, leaning toward keeping Yamal on the bench. He could be introduced for a brief cameo appearance in the second half to help him regain match sharpness ahead of more demanding Group H fixtures against Saudi Arabia and Uruguay.

Spain vs Cape Verde Team Form and Head-to-Head

Spain: La Roja comes into the World Cup in formidable form, having recently clinched the UEFA Euro 2024 title. They have qualified for the 2026 World Cup.

Cape Verde (Cabo Verde): The Blue Sharks are making their debut on the world stage, a monumental achievement for the island nation. They secured their spot by dominating CAF Group D in the qualifiers, demonstrating strong defensive prowess, particularly at home where they remained unbeaten and conceded no goals.

Head-to-Head: This will be the first senior international encounter between Spain and Cape Verde. As Cape Verde is debuting at the World Cup, there are no prior head-to-head statistics available.

As the football world turns its attention to North America for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the clash between Spain and Cape Verde promises to be an intriguing curtain-raiser for Group H. With Lamine Yamal leading Spain's youthful charge and Cape Verde eager to make a statement on their debut, this match is set to deliver an exciting start to their respective World Cup journeys.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2026 07:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).