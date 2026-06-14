FIFA World Cup 2026: NYPD Says It Will Target S*x Trafficking ‘In Full Force’ During Matches

The New York Police Department (NYPD) says it is ramping up efforts to combat s*x trafficking during the FIFA World Cup, as millions of visitors are expected to travel through the region for matches scheduled across North America. Officials say specialized units will focus on transportation hubs, known trafficking corridors and commercial s*x hotspots throughout New York City during the tournament.

The preparations come as the expanded 104-game competition gets underway, with eight matches set to be played at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, before the tournament concludes on July 19. Law enforcement officials say large international events can create conditions that traffickers seek to exploit, prompting increased monitoring and victim-support operations.

Focus on Transit Hubs and Known Trafficking Corridors

Inspector Gary Marcus, commanding officer of the NYPD's Special Victims Unit, said the department is preparing for a potential increase in trafficking activity linked to the influx of visitors.

“We prepare for volume and the probability that there will be more trafficked victims passing through our city, and so we pay a special attention to some of our known corridors, things like bus terminals and certain train hubs,” Marcus said.

Officials said teams will closely monitor locations that have previously been associated with commercial s*x activity, including areas in Brooklyn and Queens, as well as major transportation centers such as Penn Station and other large terminals.

Training Frontline Workers to Identify Victims

Beyond enforcement efforts, the NYPD has been working with industries that may encounter trafficking victims, including hospitality workers and healthcare professionals.

“It does not look like what you would expect to see in the movies,” Marcus said. “So we prepare them for what those indicators might be, and what to do when you encounter a potential victim.”

According to Marcus, possible warning signs may include individuals who appear injured, are dressed inappropriately for weather conditions, or look to another person before answering basic questions.

Kathleen Baer, the NYPD’s assistant commissioner for Gender-Based Violence Policy and Planning, said the department is coordinating with advocacy organizations and prosecutors to support victims and pursue criminal cases.

“We’ve seen throughout history and it will be no different with FIFA, when you have a large influx of people, the demand rises,” Baer said.

“We’re going to be out there in full force conducting these operations and ensuring that we have the backup support from our advocates and our district attorneys where cases do come up.”

Baer said trafficking victims come from a wide range of backgrounds and circumstances. “So we have girls that are homegrown in Brooklyn,” she said.

“We see people being brought here from South America, and then they end up in a trafficking situation,” she continued. “Their documents are taken from them, they don’t have money, they don’t have a way to survive.”

Challenges in Identifying and Rescuing Victims

Officials said investigations can be difficult because victims are often fearful of traffickers or reluctant to cooperate with law enforcement. “So, when we go and we try to conduct one of these rescues, they’re often very mistrustful of law enforcement,” Baer said.

She recalled cases involving girls as young as 11 and emphasized the importance of public awareness and reporting suspected trafficking. “But we have to get the tips and be able to identify it,” she said. “That one phone call can really save a life,” Marcus added.

Human trafficking remains a significant concern for law enforcement agencies worldwide, particularly during major international events that attract large crowds and increased travel. Authorities and advocacy groups have long stressed the importance of identifying warning signs, supporting victims and encouraging the public to report suspicious activity.

The NYPD said its operations during the World Cup will combine enforcement, victim assistance and public outreach efforts as matches continue across the region.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2026 05:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).