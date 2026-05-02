Inter Miami CF welcome rivals Orlando City SC to the new Nu Stadium for a highly anticipated MLS 'Florida Derby'. Sitting second in the Eastern Conference in MLS 2026, the Herons enter the clash on an impressive 11-match unbeaten streak. In contrast, Orlando City occupy 14th place and are desperate to ignite their campaign under Martin Perelman. However, for fans, Lionel Messi remains the focal point for the defending champions.

Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in Inter Miami vs Orlando City SC MLS 2026 Match?

Lionel Messi is expected to lead Inter Miami in the highly anticipated Florida Derby, with interim coach Guillermo Hoyos seeking the club's first victory at their new home venue. The Argentine superstar enters the fixture in peak physical condition, having played a pivotal role in the club's form this season. Hoyos has confirmed that Messi is fit and available for selection. Messi currently leads the team’s scoring charts with seven goals and four assists.

Following a series of dominant performances, Inter Miami are just two points behind the conference leaders. A victory coupled with results elsewhere could see the Herons move into first place.

Defensively, the team has remained disciplined, though they will be without the services of Jordi Alba, who remains sidelined with a minor muscular strain. Despite this absence, Miami’s depth has allowed them to maintain momentum during a crowded fixture list.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 02, 2026 04:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).