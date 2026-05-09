Lionel Messi Backs Neymar Jr to Feature in FIFA 2026 World Cup Campaign For Brazil

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Buenos Aires, May 9: Lionel Messi believes Neymar still belongs among football's elite and said he hopes the Brazil forward returns in time for next month's FIFA World Cup. Neymar, Brazil's all-time leading scorer, has not played for his country since October 2023, when he suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament during a World Cup qualifier against Uruguay. UCL 2025–26: Julian Alvarez Leapfrogs Lionel Messi To Become Fastest Argentinian to 25 UEFA Champions League Goals.

His injury problems have continued since returning to boyhood club Santos, limiting him to 12 appearances across all competitions this year after he played 28 matches in 2025.

"We want the best players to be there [at the World Cup] and Neymar, no matter his form, will always be one of them," Messi told the Lo Del Pollo show, reports Xinhua.

"It would be wonderful to see him at the World Cup because of what he means to Brazil and to football. I hope he can be there, but I can't be objective, because he always has to be there."

Neymar and Messi played together at Barcelona from 2013 to 2017 and were again teammates at Paris Saint-Germain from 2021 to 2023. Messi acknowledged that their friendship made it difficult for him to be impartial.

"I can't be objective. Neymar is a friend ... Obviously, I'd love for him to be at the World Cup, for good things to happen to him because he deserves it for the kind of person he is. And I hope he can be there."

Messi added: "He has a very special charisma. He doesn't put on an act; he lives his life as it is, according to what he feels, without worrying about the repercussions. He's happy, and he's very natural."

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner said Argentina would have a difficult task defending its 2022 World Cup title, rating Spain, France and Brazil as leading contenders. "We know that the World Cup is always a complicated affair due to the caliber of the teams involved," the 38-year-old said.

"We have to be hopeful -- just as every Argentine always is whenever there is an official competition, whether it's the Copa America or the World Cup -- but we must also acknowledge that there are other favorites ahead of us who are in better shape," he said.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 09, 2026 03:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).