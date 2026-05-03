Inter Miami vs Orlando City SC, MLS 2026 Free Live Streaming Online

Inter Miami CF are set to host Orlando City SC at the new Nu Stadium in a fixture of significant importance for the MLS 2026 Eastern Conference standings. The 'Florida Derby' arrives with the Herons currently occupying second place and maintaining an 11-match unbeaten streak. For fans in India, the match will be available via digital streaming in the early hours of Sunday morning. Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in Inter Miami vs Orlando City SC MLS 2026 Match?.

Where to Watch Inter Miami vs Orlando City SC, MLS 2026 Live Streaming Online?

The match will be broadcast exclusively on a global scale via the Apple TV app through the MLS Season Pass. Unlike standard league matches, this historic fixture will not be available on traditional cable networks in the UK or US.

The match will be streamed live via the Apple TV app through the MLS Season Pass. While this is a subscription-based service, Apple TV frequently designates selected fixtures as Free Matches of the Week. Indian viewers should check the Apple TV app home screen prior to kick-off to see if this historic match has been made available for free viewing. Lionel Messi Acquires Spanish 3rd Division Club UE Cornella.

Match Fact

Feature Details Competition Major League Soccer (MLS) 2026 Venue Nu Stadium, Miami, Florida Date (IST) Sunday, 3 May 2026 Kick-off Time 4:45 AM IST Current Standings Inter Miami (2nd), Orlando City (14th) Key Players Lionel Messi (MIA), Martín Ojeda (ORL) Last Meeting Orlando City 1–1 Inter Miami (September 2025) Live Stream Apple TV (MLS Season Pass)

Match Preview

The club has built its success on a formidable home record and the continued fitness of its veteran stars. Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez are both expected to start tonight, with Messi having already recorded seven goals and four assists this season. A victory at their new home ground would potentially move Miami to the top of the Eastern Conference, depending on results elsewhere.

The visitors will rely heavily on the creativity of Martín Ojeda to break down a Miami defence that has looked vulnerable to pace during transitions. Despite their lowly league position, Orlando have often played the role of spoiler in this rivalry. Tactically, Perelman is expected to employ a compact mid-block to limit the space available to Messi in the final third, while looking to exploit any fatigue in the Miami backline.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 03, 2026 02:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).