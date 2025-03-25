Will Sunil Chhetri play tonight or feature in the starting XI in India vs Bangladesh AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers match? That's the question several fans might have on their minds as the Blue Tigers cross swords with their neighbours in the first match of the 2027 Asian Cup qualifiers. The talismanic striker made his return to international football after reversing his retirement and made an instant impact, scoring against Maldives in what was the 95th goal of his illustrious career for the national team. Sunil Chhetri's return marked India's first win in 489 days and it will surely give the Blue Tigers confidence heading into this contest. India vs Bangladesh, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers Live Streaming Online: How To Get IND vs BAN Football Match Free Live Telecast on TV & Free Football Score Updates in India?

India and Bangladesh have had 28 encounters so far and the Blue Tigers have a clear advantage, securing victories on 14 occasions. Bangladesh have won four times with 10 matches finishing in draws. The last India vs Bangladesh match was way back at the 2021 SAFF Championship where the two sides had played out a 1-1 draw. Will India win a 15th match against Bangladesh or would the visitors stun the Blue Tigers in Shillong? Sunil Chhetri Scores on Return To End 15-Month Winless Drought As India Beat Maldives 3–0 in International Friendly Match.

Will Sunil Chhetri Play Tonight in India vs Bangladesh AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers Match?

The 40-year-old showed good form on his return to the India national football team, pouncing on a cross from Liston Colaco to head the ball into the net. Apart from Sunil Chhetri, Liston Colaco and Rahul Bheke also found the back of the net. Sunil Chhetri, in all likelihood, will feature in India's starting XI against Bangladesh. And not just that, he is expected to don the captain's armband like he did in the friendly match against Maldives. India will hope to get off to a winning start in this Group C clash.

