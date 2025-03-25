India National Football Team vs Bangladesh National Football Team Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: The Indian football team will take on Bangladesh in the AFC Asian Cup qualification third-round Group C fixture in Shillong this evening. The Blue Tigers registered their first win in 489 days when they got the better of Maldives in their last match. A dominating 3-0 win for Manolo Marquez’s men was the need of the hour and went a long way in lifting their spirits. They will now look to build on that victory in a competitive fixture here. Opponents Bangladesh last played a game back in November 2024 wherein they defeated Maldives 2-1. The team has struggled for positive results in recent times and it will take a special effort from them to match India’s level. India versus Bangladesh will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the JioHotstar app from 7:00 PM IST. IND vs BAN AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers Preview: India National Football Team Looks To Continue Robust Record Against Bangladesh.

Sunil Chhetri marked his return to Indian colours by scoring against Maldives and the former Indian skipper will look to continue his good run here. Although 40, the desire shown by the football legend is an example for the youth in this country. Manvir Singh and Lallianzuala Chhangte miss out for the home side due to injuries. Macarton Nickson is part of the squad and could make his debut for the national team.

Bangladesh have roped in Hamza Choudhury, a Leicester City player with a proven track record in the English Premier League, to help bail them out through the group stage. The midfielder recently switched his allegiance to Bangladesh having represented England through the youth ranks. He will partner Jamal Bhuyan in midfield, the Bangladeshi skipper. Foysal Ahmed Fahim is likely to lead the attack for the visitors. Sunil Chhetri Scores on Return To End 15-Month Winless Drought As India Beat Maldives 3–0 in International Friendly Match.

When is India vs Bangladesh AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India National Football Team vs Bangladesh National Football Team AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers match is on Tuesday, March 25. The India vs Bangladesh match is set to be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong, Meghalaya and it will start at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs Bangladesh AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers?

Star Sports Network will provide the AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers telecast in India. Fans in India can watch the India vs Bangladesh live telecast on the Star Sports 3 TV channel. For India vs Bangladesh online viewing options, read below. Udanta Singh Replaces Injured Brandon Fernandes in Indian Football Team for AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier Against Bangladesh.

How to Watch Live Telecast Live Streaming of India vs Bangladesh AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers?

JioHotstar, the newly-branded platform as a result of the Jio-Star merger, will provide AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers live streaming in India. Fans in India can watch India vs Bangladesh live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee. Expect a quality game of football with hosts India claiming a narrow 1-0 win.

