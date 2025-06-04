The India national football team does have a lot at stake when they gear up to lock horns with the Thailand national football team on Wednesday, June 4, 2025. The India vs Thailand international friendly 2025 will be the one last fixture before the Blue Tigers will be up for the vital AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers third-round group stage match against Hong Kong. The last time the Indian football team won a game was on March 19, against Maldives, when Rahul Bheke, Liston Colaco, and Sunil Chhetri scored in a 3-0 victory. Sunil Chhetri Says Qualifying for Asia Cup 2027 Is the ‘Bare Minimum’ for India National Football Team.

Post that win, they played another game, it was an AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers group stage game against Bangladesh, which ended 0-0 draw. Manolo Marquez’s side will look to seal the India vs Thailand international friendly 2025 match in style, as it would gift Sunil Chhetri & co. much confidence before facing Hong Kong. With a fully fit squad, the Blue Tigers are scheduled to play the India vs Thailand international friendly 2025 match from 6:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on June 4, at the Thammasat Stadium in Khlong Nueng, Thailand.

Will Sunil Chhetri Play in India vs Thailand International Friendly 2025 Match?

Sunil Chhetri is fully match-fit and named in the 28-member squad for the Blue Tigers. So, the Indian leader-legend, Sunil Chhetri is expected to play in the India vs Thailand international friendly 2025 match. Sunil Chhetri Goal Video: Watch Star Indian Forward Score His 95th Goal in International Football As He Converted A Header During India vs Maldives International Friendly 2025 Match.

Head coach Manolo Marquez would like to see the best from his squad ahead of the AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers third-round group stage match against Hong Kong. So, not many experiments would be on display. The legendary 40-year-old Sunil Chhetri is expected to be in the starting XI, in a 4-2-3-1 formation, leading the attack as the solo striker. Manvir Singh and Liston Colaco are expected to be the wingers for the upcoming India vs Thailand international friendly.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 04, 2025 02:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).