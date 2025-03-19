Sunil Chhetri retired less than a year and had to return from retirement as the India National Football Team head coach Manolo Marquez called him to act as the spearhead of the attack ahead of some crucial games. Chhetri lived up to the expectations upon return as he scored he scored a header and at the same time contributed to India's 3-0 victory over Maldives in the International Friendly. It was also his 95th International goal. Fans loved to see him score as the video went viral on social media. Indian Men's Football Team Secures 3-0 Victory Over Maldives in International Friendly 2025; Rahul Bheke, Liston Colaco, Sunil Chhetri Score to Help Blue Tigers Return to Winning Ways.

Sunil Chhetri Goal Video: Watch Star Indian Forward Score His 95th Goal in International Football

