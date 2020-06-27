Wolfsburg will host Table toppers Bayern Munich in the last day of Bundesliga 2019-20 on Saturday (June 27, 2020) at the Volkswagen Arena . With 79 points from 33 games, Bayern Munich are the leaders of the team standings and are all set to lift their eighth successive European football title. However, the Bavarian giants will aim to end the season on a high. On the other hand, sixth-place Wolfsburg will want to defy all odds and would like to register a victory in their home ground. Meanwhile, football fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other broadcast details of WOL vs BAY match. Robert Lewandowski, Bayern Munich Striker, Named Bundesliga's Player of the Season.

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has registered 20 goals in 18 appearances against Wolfsburg which will certainly boost up his confidence. Also, Wolfsburg have tasted victory only on five occasions in their 52 encounters against the Bavarian Giants. Also, Bayern Munich registered a 2-0 victory when these two sides locked horns last time. However, the home team is expected to play a full strength squad in the forthcoming encounter. Nevertheless, Bayern Munich have been relentless in the championship and firm favourites to win the game. Now, let’s look at the live streaming and other details of the match.

When is Wolfsburg vs Bayern Munich, Bundesliga 2019-20 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Wolfsburg vs Bayern Munich match in Bundesliga 2019-20 will be played at the Volkswagen Arena in Wolfsburg on June 27, 2020 (Saturday). The match is scheduled to start at 07:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Wolfsburg vs Bayern Munich, Bundesliga 2019-20 Football Match?

Fans can follow the Wolfsburg vs Bayern Munich live match of Bundesliga 2019-20 on Star Sports, which is the official broadcaster of the German league in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD to catch the live action of Bundesliga 2019-20 match on their television sets.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Wolfsburg vs Bayern Munich, Bundesliga 2019-20 Football Match?

Free live streaming of Wolfsburg vs Bayern Munich match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar, which is OTT platform of Star Network. Fans can tune into the Hotstar app and watch the match live or log into hotstar.com and catch the live-action. The visitors have too much talent at their disposal to come away with a routine away win and stay put in the title race for now.

Philippe Coutinho is fit again and is set to feature in Bayern Munich’s line-up for their last encounter of the season. However, the likes of Thiago Alcantara and Niklas Sule are expected miss the match. Meanwhile, the relentless Bayern Munich are favourites go get to the title in style while Wolfsburg are very well capable of causing an upset.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 27, 2020 05:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).