A great start and then a sudden stumble. Has been the story of Indian Hockey Team in the near past and the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 has been no exception. After a thumping 7-2 win in the opening game against China and after adding several accolades to their cap, Harmanpreet Singh's team stumbled against Japan in the 2nd game, finishing the game in a 1-1 draw. India were aggressive in the game from the start and got as many as 8 penalty corners, but the conversion was extremely poor. This has been the case for India with Harmanpreet Singh's form meandering and Rupinder Pal Singh retiring in terms of having in form specialist drag-flick specialists. Opposition now have an idea that India can be hit on the counterattack if they can defend deep, frustrating them for the goals. The Japan match was a glimpse of that strategy. ‘We Know What We Need To Do,’ Says Captain Harmanpreet Singh Ahead of Malaysia Clash at Asian Champions Trophy 2023.

Sitting in the 2nd position with four points, the Indian team return in action against Malaysia in their 3rd game of the competition. The goal of the match for the team is crystal clear, to have more scoring options. The tournament is the final preparation stage for the upcoming Asian Games and neither of Craig Fulton or Harmanpreet Singh will want to enter the games in Hangzhou without being entirely assured of their offensive strategy. The challenge against Malaysia will be a tough one considering they seat at the top of the table with two wins in two games, defeating Pakistan 3-1 and then China 5-2.

When to watch India vs Malaysia Hockey match on TV? Know Date, Timings and Venue of Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Match Here

India will clash with Malaysia in their third match of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 on Sunday, August 6. The match has a scheduled start time of 8:30 PM and is slated to be hosted by the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai. Hockey India Congratulates Amit Rohidas on Completing 150 International Appearances.

Where to watch the Live Telecast of India vs Malaysia, Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Match, on TV?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for the ongoing Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Clash. The Asian Champions Trophy 2023 clash between India and Japan will be telecasted live on the Star Sports First and Star Sports Select 2 channels.

How to watch the Online Streaming of India vs Malaysia, Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Match, in India?

The online streaming of the India vs Malaysia, Asian Champions Trophy 2023 clash will be available. Fans can access to the live streaming of the Hockey match on the FanCode app and website. India will look to continue with their momentum and should be able to win this match.

