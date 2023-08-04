Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 3 (ANI): The Indian Men's Hockey Team defender Amit Rohidas on Thursday earned his 150th International Cap for India. The veteran defender, who hails from the Sundergarh district of Odisha, achieved the milestone during India's opening game of the Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023 against China at the iconic Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium.

Rohidas, who plays the key role of the first rusher in the Indian defence line-up, made his debut in the Indian Senior Men's Hockey Team at the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2013 in Ipoh, Malaysia after an impressive display for the Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team at the 2011 Sultan of Johor Cup, and 2012 Sultan of Johor Cup. Rohidas, 30, was part of the Indian Men's Hockey Team that won the Silver medal in the 2013 Asia Cup, as per a Hockey India press release.

Also Read | Lionel Messi Breaks Cristiano Ronaldo's Jersey Sales Record in First 24 Hours After His Move to Inter Miami.

Rohidas, who honed his hockey skills at Panposh Sports Hostel, Rourkela, represented India at the 2013 FIH Junior Men's Hockey World Cup held in New Delhi. He also played at the 2014 Hockey Men’s World League Final 2014. Rohidas made a comeback to the National side after putting up a solid show in the Hockey India League in 2017 and went on to become a mainstay in the Indian team.

Rohidas also represented India at the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup Bhubaneswar 2018 and played a vital role in India’s Bronze-medal winning success at Tokyo Olympics 2020. He also helped India attain a third-place finish at the FIH Hockey Pro League 2021/22 and win the Silver medal at Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. He was conferred the Arjuna Award in 2021 for his historic performance in Tokyo.

Also Read | Pakistan Government, PCB Seek Written Assurance From ICC for Babar Azam and His Team's Security During ICC World Cup 2023 in India: Report.

Rohidas also represented India as the Vice Captain at the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela and was also a part of the Indian Men's Hockey Team that finished fourth in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2022/23.

"I have always felt a sense of pride whenever I have been given a chance to represent my country. I am grateful to the support staff, the coaches, my teammates, and Hockey India for their faith in me and for allowing me to express myself on the field. Because of their support, I have been lucky enough to receive my 150th international cap for India. I will continue to give my best and hope to represent India for many years to come," Amit Rohidas said.

Congratulating Amit Rohidas on his accomplishment, Hockey India President Padma Shri Dr Dilip Tirkey said, “I congratulate Amit Rohidas on completing 150 International Caps for India. He has been a trusted member of the Indian team for the past few years and has shown tremendous progress since making his debut for the Junior team in 2013. He has become a source of inspiration for players originating from the Sundergarh region, because of his spirited display on the field, and his kind nature off the field. I offer my best wishes to Amit Rohidas for the upcoming tournaments."

India Men's Hockey Team Schedule:

3rd August, 2023: India vs China - 2030 hrs IST

4th August, 2023: India vs Japan - 2030 hrs IST

6th August, 2023: Malaysia vs India - 2030 hrs IST

7th August, 2023: Korea vs India - 2030 hrs IST

9th August, 2023: India vs Pakistan - 2030 hrs IST. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)