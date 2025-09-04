The Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 is set to commence from September 5, 2025. India Women will be back in action along with other nations as well. Eight teams will take part in the Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025. Alongside India, Thailand, Japan, Singapore, China, Chinese Taipei, Malaysia and Korea are the seven teams taking part in the competition. All matches of the Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 will be played at the Gongshu Canal Sports Park Hockey Field in China - the same venue which hosted the hockey matches at the 2023 Asian Games. Fans can download the full schedule of women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 here. Pool A contains, India, Thailand, Japan, Singapore while Pool B has China, Chinese Taipei, Malaysia and Korea. On Which Channel Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Live Telecast Will Be Available? How To Watch Continental Competition Hockey Matches Live Streaming Online?

India is coming out of a poor FIH Pro League 2025 campaign. They were relegated from the league after a string of losses under coach Harendra Singh. There were expectations from Salima Tele and her squad in the Hockey Pro League but they suffered due to their poor performances and are finding a way back into the habit of winning. The winner of the Asia Cup 2025 will find a direct qualification spot for next year's Women's Hockey World Cup and that will work as an extra source of motivation for Harendra's team. Meanwhile fans eager to know the entire schedule of the Women's Asia Cup 2025 will get the entire information here. Indian Women's Hockey Team Relegated from FIH Pro League After Defeat Against China.

Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Schedule

Date Match Group Time (In IST) September 5 Japan vs Singapore B 9:45 AM September 5 India vs Thailand B 12:00 PM September 5 Korea vs Chinese Taipei A 2:15 PM September 5 China vs Malaysia A 4:30 PM September 6 Thailand vs Singapore B 2:15 PM September 6 India vs Japan B 4:30 PM September 7 Malaysia vs Chinese Taipei A 2:15 PM September 7 Korea vs China A 4:30 PM September 8 Thailand vs Japan B 9:45 AM September 8 India vs Singapore B 12:00 PM September 8 Malaysia vs Korea A 2:15 PM September 8 China vs Chinese Taipei A 4:30 PM September 10 M13: 3rd Pool A vs 4th Pool B (5/8th Place) Classification 9:45 AM September 10 M14: 3rd Pool B vs 4th Pool A (5/8th Place) Classification 12:00 PM September 10 TBD vs TBD Super 4s Pool 2:15 PM September 10 TBD vs TBD Super 4s Pool 4:30 PM September 11 M17: 4th Pool B vs 4th Pool A (5/8th Place) Classification 9:45 AM September 11 M18: 3rd Pool B vs 3rd Pool A (5/8th Place) Classification 12:00 PM September 11 TBD vs TBD Super 4s Pool 2:15 PM September 11 TBD vs TBD Super 4s Pool 4:30 PM September 13 M21: 3rd Pool A vs 4th Pool A (5/8th Place) Classification 9:45 AM September 13 M22: 4th Pool B vs 3rd Pool B (5/8th Place) Classification 12:00 PM September 13 TBD Super 4s Pool 2:15 PM September 13 TBD Super 4s Pool 4:30 PM September 14 M25: 3rd 5-8th Pool vs 4th 5-8th Pool (7/8th Place) Classification 8:30 PM

As per the format of the tournament, the eight participating teams have been divided into two groups of four teams each. After single-headed round robin matches, the top two from each group will make the Super 4's stage. The Super 4's will determine the finalists for the Women’s Asia Cup 2025, with the championship clash between the top two teams set for September 14. The third and fourth-placed teams from the Super 4's will contest the third-place playoff match on the same day

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 04, 2025 07:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).