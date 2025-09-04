Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Live Telecast and Streaming Details: The Indian w0men's Hockey team will be back in action in the Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 starting from September 5. They have recently finished their campaign in the FIH Pro League 2024-25 and it was a disaster campaign under Harendra Singh. The team promised a lot after a few good performances but now they are relegated from the FIH Women's Pro League and will have to play in the Nations League. Harendra Singh still holds his job as the Women's team head coach but things have not went his way in the recent past. The winner of the Women's Asia Cup 2025 will automatically secure a berth in next year's Women's World Cup which rises the stakes for Salima Tete and his team. Indian Women's Hockey Team Relegated from FIH Pro League After Defeat Against China.

The Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 will begin on September 5 in Hangzhou, China and run until September 14. The Indian women’s hockey team has been drawn in Pool B alongside Japan, Thailand and Singapore. Pool A features Malaysia, Korea, China and Chinese Taipei. India won the last title back in 2017 and they will look to regain their lost ground. China Women has been one of the most consistent and improved women's team in the recent past and they will be a challenge. Hockey India announced the squad and former Indian captain and goalkeeper Savita Punia was the notable omission from the squad. Drag flicker Deepika also won't be travelling with the squad after picking up a hamstring injury during a training session. She has been replaced by Sakshi. Fans eager to get the live telecast and streaming details of Asia Cup Hockey 2025, can read more.

Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Details

Series Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Date September 5 to September 14 Time 9:45 PM, 11:00 PM, 12:00 PM, 1:30 PM, 2:15 PM, 4:30 PM, 5:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venues Gongshu Canal Sports Park Field Hockey Field, Hangzhou, China Live Streaming and Telecast Details Sony Sports Network (live telecast, SonyLIV (live streaming)

How to Watch Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Live Telecast in India?

DD Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Asia Cup Hockey 2025. Fans can watch the Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 live telecast on the DD Sports TV channels in India. For Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 online viewing options, read below. Savita Punia Joins Elite Club With 300th International Cap; Hockey India Extends Congratulations.

How to Watch Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Live Streaming Online in India?

DD Sports' official YouTube channel, Prasar Bharati Sports, is likely to provide live streaming of the Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025. Although it is yet to be confirmed. We will update this space as soon as any information is available.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 04, 2025 12:39 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).