The England women's national cricket team will take on the West Indies women's national cricket team in the first One-Day International (ODI) of the three-match series after clinching the T20Is 3-0. The ENG-W vs WI-W 1st ODI 2025 match will be held at the County Ground in Derby and will begin at 5:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sony Sports Network are the official broadcast partner for the England Women vs West Indies Women ODI Series 2025, so fans in India will have live telecast viewing options for the ENG-W vs WI-W 1st ODI 2025 on Sony Sports TV channels. Fans looking for live streaming viewing options for the ENG-W vs WI-W 1st ODI 2025 can visit the FanCode app and website. Fans can watch the match after buying a match pass worth 25 INR. Fans can also watch the England Women vs West Indies Women 1st ODI 2025 on the Sony Liv app and website. Alice Capsey, Lauren Filer Added in England Women’s ODI Squad for Their ODI Series Against West Indies.

ENG-W vs WI-W 1st ODI 2025 Live

‼️ Squad update ‼️ Alice Capsey has been called up to the England Women ODI squad as cover for Heather Knight. Lauren Filer has also been added to the squad having returned to full fitness. pic.twitter.com/5y05xSDB6D — England Cricket (@englandcricket) May 27, 2025

