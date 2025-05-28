Mumbai, May 28: Key batter Heather Knight is in doubt for the series that commences in Derby on May 30 due to a hamstring issue, with all-rounder Alice Capsey drafted into a 16-player group as cover for the former England captain. have been drafted into England's ODI squad as the team awaits the results of scans on Heather Knight's hamstring injury. According to the ICC website, England has brought two extra players into their squad for their upcoming three-match ODI series against the West Indies. England Women Register Series Sweep Over West Indies Women, Set Tone for ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 Charge.

Key batter Heather Knight is in doubt for the series that commences in Derby on May 30 due to a hamstring issue, with all-rounder Alice Capsey drafted into a 16-player group as cover for the former England captain. Knight hurt her troublesome hamstring while batting during the final match of the T20I series against the West Indies, and the team is still awaiting the scan results that will determine her availability for the 50-over matches.

Capsey gets a call-up to the ODI squad after she featured in all three of the T20I contests, though the 20-year-old was used sparingly in those matches, managing just four runs and not given the chance with the ball. Pacer Lauren Filer has also been added to the ODI squad to take on the West Indies after recovering from a knee injury.

Filer hasn't played at the international level since she featured against Australia at the start of the year, with the right-armer in contention to take on the West Indies in what will be a vital preparation for this year's ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in India. Hayley Matthews Becomes Fourth Women's Batter To Hit Three or More T20I Hundreds, Achieves Feat During ENG-W vs WI-W 1st T20I 2025 (Watch Video).

England take on the West Indies in three ODIs and host India in another three 50-over contests towards the end of next month, with both series being to finalise plans for the 50-over World Cup, according to new coach Charlotte Edwards.

"I feel these games are really big for us. We've got nine games before the World Cup starts, so a lot of this is about us getting the right balance of team," Edwards said, as quoted from ICC.

England Squad: Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Emily Arlott, Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Alice Davidson-Richards, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Lauren Filer, Mahika Gaur, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Heather Knight, Emma Lamb, Linsey Smith.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)