India would take on France in the opening match of the FIH Pro League Hockey 2022 on Tuesday, February 8. The clash would be played in Potchefstroom, South Africa and is scheduled to start at 9:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). After an emphatic bronze medal-winning performance of the Indian team at the Tokyo Olympics last year, Manpreet Singh's India would hope to maintain that momentum and form going into this tournament. Indian Hockey Team Schedule for FIH Hockey Pro League 2021-22 in February

After France, India would next face hosts South Africa tomorrow and they would want a winning start to this competition, which would give them confidence. The pressure that comes from the expectations of being bronze medallists at the Olympics would be on India but the world number three side would be keen on putting that behind and starting afresh in the same spirit. Let us take a look at the live streaming details of the match.

When is India vs France, FIH Pro League Hockey 2021-22 , Hockey Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

The India vs France match in FIH Pro League Hockey 2021-22 will be played at Potchefstroom, South Africa. The match will take place on February 8, 2022 (Tuesday) and it is scheduled to begin at 09:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of India vs France, FIH Pro League Hockey 2021-22 Hockey Match?

Fans in India can catch the live-action of the India vs France, FIH Pro League Hockey 2021-22 match on Star Sports channels as Star Network is the official broadcaster of the Indian Super League. Fans need to tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of India vs France, FIH Pro League Hockey 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans can also watch India vs France match online. Since Star Sports network is the official broadcaster of FIH Pro League Hockey 2021-22, Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming India vs France clash online for fans.

