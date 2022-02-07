Indian Hockey team will be in action in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2021-22. The World Number three team will face France and South Africa twice and then take on Spain in two matches. The matches will begin from February 08. Check schedule of Indian Hockey team for the month of February below:

Here's a peek at the games that 🇮🇳 will play in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2021/22 (Men), for the month of February 2022! 🙌🏻#IndiaKaGame pic.twitter.com/SsgRq3g8C6 — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) February 7, 2022

