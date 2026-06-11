Ja'Kobe Tharp Smashes 110m Hurdles World Record at NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships

History was made at Hayward Field on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, as 20-year-old Auburn University junior Ja'Kobe Tharp delivered a performance for the ages, breaking the men's 110m hurdles world record with a blistering time of 12.75 seconds. The extraordinary feat occurred during the semifinal heats of the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships, sending shockwaves through the athletics world. Tharp's remarkable run eclipsed the previous world record of 12.80 seconds, set by fellow American Aries Merritt in Brussels in 2012, by a significant five-hundredths of a second. Mexico vs South Africa: Predicted Lineups FIFA World Cup 2026.

Ja'Kobe Tharp Creates History

JA’KOBE THARP WHAT HAVE YOU DONE ⁉️ Ja'Kobe Tharp clocks 12.75* during the prelims of the NCAA Track & Field championships to set a new world record in the 110m hurdles 🤯 The reigning world U20 champ shaves 0.05 off the previous record set by Aries Merritt 13 years ago 🥵 pic.twitter.com/jlUeBCWE6P — World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) June 11, 2026

This marks the first time a world record has been set at the NCAA Championships since Dwight Stones achieved the feat in the high jump back in 1976, highlighting the magnitude of Tharp's achievement.

A Record-Breaking Run

Competing with a legal tailwind of 1.0 meters per second, well within the allowable limit of 2.0 m/s, Tharp's execution was near-perfect, despite his humble assessment. The Murfreesboro, Tennessee native, born on September 30, 2005, also obliterated the NCAA collegiate record of 12.98 seconds, a mark previously held by Olympic champion Grant Holloway since 2019.

Speaking after his historic race, a visibly elated Tharp expressed his astonishment. “I knew I was ready to drop something crazy,” he said. “I knew what I was capable of, but I didn't know about that. It wasn't on my bingo chart for this meet, not at all. I'm speechless, seriously.” He even suggested there's more to come: “My last three hurdles were kind of trash.... I have more in my legs. That was not a picture-perfect race.” Mexico vs South Africa Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Football Tips, Playing XI, Captain Picks for FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A Match.

The Road to History

Tharp's ascent in the hurdling world has been meteoric. He won the world U20 title in 2024 and then claimed both the NCAA indoor and outdoor titles in 2025. He also secured the US Championships title last year with a personal best of 13.01 seconds, before finishing sixth in the World Championships final.

His performance yesterday at Hayward Field, a venue renowned for its fast track, has cemented his status as a global superstar in the making. He now stands as the only American male to hold an active world record in an individual Olympic event since Merritt. Where To Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony in India.

What's Next?

Tharp will return to Hayward Field tomorrow, Friday, June 12, 2026, aiming to successfully defend his NCAA 110m hurdles title. His record-breaking run in the semifinals sets the stage for what promises to be an eagerly anticipated final as he looks to cap off a truly historic championship appearance.

Tharp's extraordinary performance has set a new benchmark in men's 110m hurdles, making the upcoming final a must-watch event for athletics fans worldwide.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2026 06:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).