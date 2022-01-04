Haryana Steelers will take on U Mumba in the latest round of Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 fixtures. The PKL Season 8 clash will be played at the Sheraton Grand Stadium in Whitefield, Bengaluru on January 04, 2022 (Tuesday) at 07:30 PM IST as both teams aim to register maximum points from the encounter. Meanwhile, fans searching for the Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba, PKL 2021-22 live streaming details can scroll down below. PKL 2021 Full Schedule For Free PDF Download Online: Time Table With Date & Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8.

Both teams have had underwhelming campaigns so far as they have been inconsistent with their performances and will be hoping to kick off a string of strong results. U Mumba are placed fourth and can close the gap on the leaders with a win. Meanwhile, Haryana Steelers are 10th in the team standings and can close the points gap on tonight’s rivals.

Where To Watch Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba, PKL 2021-22 Live Telecast on TV?

Star Network are the official broadcasters of PKL 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games on its channels. So fans can tune into the Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD to catch the live action of Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba on their TV sets. Fans can also watch the game on Sports Networks 1 Hindi SD/HD to get the commentary in Hindi.

How To Watch Live Online Streaming of Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba, PKL 2021-22?

Disney+Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Network will provide the live streaming of all PKL 2021-22 matches in India. So fans can log in to the Dinsey+Hotstar app or website to catch Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba live online streaming.

