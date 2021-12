Pro Kabaddi League returns for another edition as season eight of India’s premier Kabaddi tournament, PKL 2021-22, is set to kick off from December 22, 2021, onwards. The competition will be held in its entirety at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre without spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, we bring you the VIVO Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 schedule along with the fixture list and match timings. Download PKL 2021-22 Schedule in PDF For Free

This will be Pro Kabaddi League’s first season since the 2019 edition as the competition was suspended last year amid the coronavirus pandemic. The teams will be integrated into a secure bio-bubble and for the first time ‘Triple Headers’ have been included in the schedule for the initial days of the tournament. The organisers announced the first half of the schedule which is set to begin later this month and the second part will be released mid-way into the competition allowing the teams to reassess their strategies. Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 To Begin From December 22 in Bengaluru, Matches To Be Played Without Spectators.

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 8 Schedule

Sr No Date Match Time (IST) Venue 1 December 22, 2021 Bengaluru Bulls vs U Mumba 07:30 PM Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru 2 December 22, 2021 Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas 08:30 PM Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru 3 December 22, 2021 Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddha 09:30 PM Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru 4 December 23, 2021 Gujarat Giants vs Pink Panthers 07:30 PM Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru 5 December 23, 2021 Dabang Delhi vs Puneri Paltan 08:30 PM Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru 6 December 23, 2021 Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates 09:30 PM Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru 7 December 24, 2021 U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi 07:30 PM Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru 8 December 24, 2021 Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls 08:30 PM Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru 9 December 24, 2021 Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants 09:30 PM Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru 10 December 25, 2021 Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha 07:30 PM Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru 11 December 25, 2021 Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans 08:30 PM Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru 12 December 25, 2021 Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers 09:30 PM Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru 13 December 26, 2021 Gujarat Giants vs Dabang Delhi 07:30 PM Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru 14 December 26, 2021 Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors 08:30 PM Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru 15 December 27, 2021 Tamil Thalaiva vs U Mumba 07:30 PM Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru 16 December 27, 2021 UP Yoddha vs Pink Panthers 08:30 PM Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru 17 December 28, 2021 Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates 07:30 PM Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru 18 December 28, 2021 Telugu Titans vs Haryana Seelers 08:30 PM Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru 19 December 29, 2021 Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriors 07:30 PM Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru 20 December 29, 2021 UP Yoddha vs Gujarat Giants 08:30 PM Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru 21 December 30, 2021 Pink Panthers vs U Mumba 07:30 PM Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru 22 December 30, 2021 Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls 08:30 PM Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru 23 December 31, 2021 Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan 07:30 PM Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru 24 December 31, 2021 Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriors 08:30 PM Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru 25 January 01, 2022 U Mumba vs UP Yoddha 07:30 PM Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru 26 January 01, 2022 Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans 08:30 PM Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru 27 January 01, 2022 Dabang Delhi vs Tamil Thalaivas 09:30 PM Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru 28 January 02, 2022 Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers 07:30 PM Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru 29 January 02, 2022 Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls 08:30 PM Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru 30 January 03, 2022 Bengaluru Bulls vs Pink Panthers 07:30 PM Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru 31 January 03, 2022 Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates 08:30 PM Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru 32 January 04, 2022 Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba 07:30 PM Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru 33 January 04, 2022 UP Yoddha vs Tamil Thalaivas 08:30 PM Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru 34 January 05, 2022 Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Giants 07:30 PM Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru 35 January 05, 2022 Dabang Delhi vs Telugu Titans 08:30 PM Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru 36 January 06, 2022 Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas 07:30 PM Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru 37 January 06, 2022 Bengaluru Bulls vs Pink Panthers 08:30 PM Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru 38 January 07, 2022 Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers 07:30 PM Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru 39 January 07, 2022 Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan 08:30 PM Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru 40 January 08, 2022 UP Yoddha vs Dabang Delhi 07:30 PM Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru 41 January 08, 2022 U Mumba vs Telugu Titans 08:30 PM Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru 42 January 08, 2022 Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates 09:30 PM Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru 43 January 09, 2022 Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors 07:30 PM Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru 44 January 09, 2022 Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddha 08:30 PM Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru 45 January 10, 2022 Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers 07:30 PM Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru 46 January 10, 2022 Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi 08:30 PM Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru 47 January 11, 2022 Patna Pirates vs U Mumba 07:30 PM Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru 48 January 11, 2022 Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants 08:30 PM Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru 49 January 12, 2022 Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddha 07:30 PM Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru 50 January 12, 2022 Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls 08:30 PM Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru 51 January 13, 2022 Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas 07:30 PM Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru 52 January 13, 2022 U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan 08:30 PM Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru 53 January 14, 2022 Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates 07:30 PM Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru 54 January 14, 2022 Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls 08:30 PM Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru 55 January 15, 2022 Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi 07:30 PM Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru 56 January 15, 2022 UP Yoddha vs Telugu Titans 08:30 PM Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru 57 January 15, 2022 U Mumba vs Begal Warriors 09:30 PM Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru 58 January 16, 2022 Tamil Thalaivas vs Pink Panthers 07:30 PM Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru 59 January 16, 2022 Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls 08:30 PM Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru 60 January 17, 2022 Puneri Paltan vs UP Yoddha 07:30 PM Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru 61 January 17, 2022 Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors 08:30 PM Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru 62 January 18, 2022 Dabang Delhi vs Patna Pirates 07:30 PM Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru 63 January 18, 2022 Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba 08:30 PM Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru 64 January 19, 2022 Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan 07:30 PM Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru 65 January 19, 2022 Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans 08:30 PM Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru 66 January 20, 2022 Tamil Thalaivas vs Gujarat Giants 07:30 PM Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru 67 January 20, 2022 TBC vs TBC 08:30 PM Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Bengal Warriors are the reigning champions, winning the competition for the first time in their history and will be aiming to defend that crown. Meanwhile, record champions Patna Pirates will be aiming to get their hands back on the trophy while Pink Panthers, U Mumba and Bengaluru Bulls will look to add to their solitary title win.

