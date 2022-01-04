UP Yoddha will face off against Tamil Thalaivas in the latest round of fixtures of Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22. The PKL Season 8 clash will be played at the Sheraton Grand Stadium in Whitefield, Bengaluru on January 04, 2022 (Tuesday) at 08:30 PM IST as both teams look to move higher in the team standings. Meanwhile, fans searching for the UP Yoddha vs Tamil Thalaivas, PKL 2021-22 live streaming details can scroll down below. PKL 2021 Full Schedule For Free PDF Download Online: Time Table With Date & Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8.

UP Yoddha and Tamil Thalaivas have produced inconsistent performances so far in the competition and find themselves in the bottom half of the table. Both teams have a solitary victory to their name after five games but have a chance to close the gap on the top four if they manage to register a win and even move into the playoff spot if other results go their way.

Where To Watch UP Yoddha vs Tamil Thalaivas, PKL 2021-22 Live Telecast on TV?

Star Network are the official broadcasters of PKL 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games on its channels. So fans can tune into the Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD to catch the live action of UP Yoddha vs Tamil Thalaivas on their TV sets. Fans can also watch the game on Sports Networks 1 Hindi SD/HD to get the commentary in Hindi.

How To Watch Live Online Streaming of UP Yoddha vs Tamil Thalaivas, PKL 2021-22?

Disney+Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Network will provide the live streaming of all PKL 2021-22 matches in India. So fans can log in to the Dinsey+Hotstar app or website to catch UP Yoddha vs Tamil Thalaivas live online streaming.

