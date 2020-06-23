Coronavirus pandemic has suddenly witnessed a new spike in the number of cases in the sporting world. The virus, which first sent shockwaves in the sporting universe after Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Chelsea youngster Callum Hudson Odoi tested positive for COVID-19 has suddenly hit back again. Several international Sportstars, like Novak Djokovic and Shahid Afridi, have recently tested positive for the novel virus even as the situation gradually improves in several countries. Novak Djokovic, Wife Jelena Test Positive for Coronavirus; Fourth Tennis Player to Contract Virus at Adria Tour.

The pandemic, which had halted sporting events around the globe since mid-March after a rapid surge in the number of cases in major parts of the world, looks to have struck the sporting world again with several top-notch stars contracting the virus in recent times. The pandemic created havoc in March forcing the world in almost complete shutdown for two months before the situation gradually improved. Take a look at the complete list of sports personalities who have contracted COVID-19 in recent times.

1 Novak Djokovic – The men’s World No 1 Tennis player tested positive for coronavirus after playing an exhibition tennis tournament. His wife Jelena also tested positive.

2 Mohammad Hafeez – The 39-year-old experienced Pakistan cricketer tested positive after undergoing tests on June 21 (Sunday).

3 Shahid Afridi – He was the first high-profile cricketer to test positive for the virus

4 Mashrafe Mortaza – although the news has not been confirmed by the player himself, Mortaza’s brother reportedly told the press that the former Bangladesh captain has tested positive.

5 Fakhar Zaman – The 30-year-old Pakistani opening batsman also tested positive

6 Grigor Dimitrov – The 29-year-old Bulgarian tennis player tested positive after playing the Adria exhibition tennis Tour alongside Djokovic and several others

7 Wahab Riaz – He came out of Test retirement and was selected for the England tour but has tested positive ahead of the team’s departure for UK

8 Haider Ali – the talented young Pakistani batsman has been selected for the England tour but his participation has come under serious doubts after he tested positive

9 Borna Coric – He too was part of the Adria Tour and tested positive after he played Grigor Dimitrov

10 Haris Rauf – Like Haider Ali, Rauf was to make his maiden England tour but has tested positive after undergoing test at Rawalpindi

11 Viktor Troicki – The Serbian underwent test in Zadar, Croatia and reports showed both he and his pregnant wife had tested positive after participating in an exhibition tennis tour

While these are players are all among the player with active coronavirus cases, there have also been some reports in the Premier League where members of clubs have tested positive although their names have not been disclosed. One Arsenal player reportedly tested positive ahead of their Premier League restart match against Arsenal while two club staff at Watford had also tested positive.

