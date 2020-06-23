Novak Djokovic has tested positive for coronavirus. The World No 1 confirmed the news on Tuesday becoming the latest tennis player – among those that featured on the Adria Tour – to contract COVID—9.

The Serbian was tested on his arrival to Belgrade along with his family and results showed that he and his wife Jelena Djokovic has tested positive for the novel virus.

His two children, however, were safe after reports showed they had negative results.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 23, 2020 06:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).