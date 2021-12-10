Ahead of Abu Dhabi GP 2021, the battle between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton has become intense for the Formula 1 2021 World Championship. Both racers are placed with the same number of points on 369.5 points and now the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2021 has become the deciding factor for the title. The race will be held at the Yas Mariners Circuit and the fans are surely picking sides on who between the two will be winning the title. Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2021 Preview: Timings in IST, Date, Live Streaming, Venue & Other Details You Need to Know About the Formula 1 Race at Yas Marina Circuit.

The racers like Mick Schumacher, Sebastian Vettel, Yuki Tsunoda, Fernando Alonso shared their opinions during the press conference ahead of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2021. A few racers about who between the two could walk away with the title. While a few racers like Nikita Mazepin, Mick Schumacher did not give out their choices. But others like George Russell, Kimi Raikkonen clearly made a choice about who between the two could walk away with the title. Check out their opinions below.

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin: Max Verstappen

Sebastian Vettel chose Max Verstappen above Lewis Hamilton. While making his choice, the Aston Martin racer explained that the Red Bull racer is his hero and thus does not want Hamilton to win the title.

Mick Schumacher, Haas: Undecided

Mick Schumacher was unable to pick sides. The Haas racer explained that he does not know his feelings about his father Michael Schumacher's record on the verge of being broken but the contest will be quite n interesting one.

Fernando Alonso, Alpine: Max Verstappen

While the Alpine racer supported Max Verstappen, he also admitted that Lewis Hamilton has been doing well for a couple of racers now. However, Alonso further pointed out that Max Verstappen's driving holds an edge over the other racers.

Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri: Max Verstappen

Here was yet another racer who felt that the Red Buller racer had an edge over Lewis Hamilton. Yuki just had a one-worded answer as he made his choice.

George Russell, Williams: Lewis Hamilton

Geroge Russell has picked Lewis Hamilton between the two racers and hailed the Mercedes racer for his recent achievements. "For me I’d love to see Lewis win. I think what he has achieved, especially recently, is pretty exceptional, to even be in the fight altogether when Red Bull had such a far superior car at the start of the year," he explained.

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2021 has a couple of Free Practice Sessions being held on Friday. The Third Practice Session will be held on Saturday with the Main Race happening on Sunday.

