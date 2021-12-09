Yas Marina Circuit welcomes the final race of 2021 and is all set to witness the epic battle between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton. Thus in this article, we shall be talking about the live streaming and online telecast details of the race. The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2021 will be witnessing one of the two racers walking away with the F1 Racer title of 2021. So both Verstappen and Hamilton have the same number of points. Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton have 369.5 points in their kitty. Max Verstappen vs Lewis Hamilton Battle Intensifies for F1 Title Championship at Saudi Arabia GP 2021, Here’s How Red Bull Racer Can Walk Away With His Maiden Title.

The British racer denied Max Verstappen a win during Saudi Arabia GP 2021. Had the Red Bull racer won the race, he would have walked away with the Formula 1 title. It would be fair to say that both Lewis Hamilton and Verstappen will be leaving no stone unturned to win this race. As Lewis Hamilton will be looking to surpass Micheal Schumacher's record of winning seven titles. On the other hand, Verstappen will be looking to clinch his maiden title. Now, let's have a look at the preview of the event.

When is Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2021?

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2021 begins on December 10, 2021, with a couple of Free Practice Sessions. Practice Session 3 will be held on Saturday, December 11, 2021. The Qualifying Race will be played on December 11, 2021. The Main Race will be played on December 12, 2021. Here are the timings of the event below.

Session IST FP1 15:00 FP2 18:30 FP3 15:30 Qualifying 18:30 Race 18:30

What Type of Tyres Will be Used at Formula 1's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2021?

Pirelli will bring C3 hard tyre, C4 medium tyre and C5 tyres in Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2021.

How can you watch Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2021 Live Streaming Online?

The practice session of Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2021 will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar VIP app. You can also visit the official website of the F1 to get the live updates of the race.

