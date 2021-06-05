The winner of the Monaco Grand Prix 2021 Max Verstappen was zapped after his gaffe in the third practice session of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2021. The Dutch driver was seemingly frustrated at the Baku Circuit City after crashing against one of the signboards in the third practice session. Verstappen was running wide on a narrow left-hand corner. Just then the low-speed impact of the barrier on the exit damaged the suspension on Verstappen's car and he moved out of the race. This happened at Turn 15. The session had to be stopped for a while so that his car could be recovered. Pierre Gasly Comes First in Third Practice Session in 2021 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton Finishes Third.

Pierre Gasly was the one who led the practice round. He clocked the lap time of 1:42: 251. Verstappen's Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez who stood first in the second practice session on Friday, came second. The Mexican driver clocked the lap time of 1:42: 595. Defending champion, Lewis Hamilton looked lacklustre on Friday but he came third in this round. He clocked the time of 1:42: 697.

Now, let's have a look at the video shared by F1 below:

Baku punishes the smallest mistakes! Max Verstappen's qualifying preparations were dealt a huge blow at Turn 15#AzerbaijanGP 🇦🇿 #F1 pic.twitter.com/ZU2BRPfzkN — Formula 1 (@F1) June 5, 2021

Here's the final standing of the third practice round:

We shall now have the qualifying round in a while now. Stay tuned for all the updates of the qualifying round. The final race of the event will be held on Sunday.

