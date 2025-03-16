F1 2025 season opener, the Australian GP witnesses an exciting yet chaotic race, with rain playing a large part in several drivers crashing out. McLaren's Lando Norris, who started from the pole position, maintained his lead till the end of the race and managed to hold off defending champion Max Verstappen, clinching the Australian GP 2025, leading the drivers' standings for the first time in his career. Lewis Hamilton had a poor debut for Ferrari coming in the 10th spot, while the third position went to his former Mercedes teammate George Russell. Check the F1 2025 updated Drivers and Constructors standings below. Max Verstappen Wary, Lando Norris Cautious As F1 2025 Season Set To Kick Off at Australian Grand Prix.

An enthralling 2024 Formula 1 season came to an with Max Verstappen winning the Drivers Championship and McLaren Mercedes clinching the Constructors Championship, which makes the 2025 F1 season even more exciting. The Formula 1 2025 season will see Max Verstappen get challenged by the likes of Lando Norris, Charles Leclerc, Oscar Piastri, and Lewis Hamilton, who will be gunning for a record-breaking eighth F1 Drivers Championship. Verstappen won his fourth title during the F1 Las Vegas GP 2024, when the driver qualified and finished in fifth, with Lando Norris coming behind him in sixth, allowing him to clinch his fourth consecutive title.

On the other hand, the Constructors's Championship went down to the wire, till the final race of the F1 2024 season, the Abu Dhabi GP, where both McLaren Mercedes and Ferrari were in contention for the title. Ferrari needed to outscore McLaren, but Lando Norris won the race, and sealed the deal for his team, despite Ferrari drivers finishing second and third. The 2025 season will see the Constructors' championship heat up even more, with the likes of Red Bull Racing, and Mercedes posing more threat with fresh blood. F1 2025: Jonathan Wheatley To Take Charge As Kick Sauber Team Principal From April 1.

F1 2025 Standings Drivers Points Table with Race Wins

Position Racer Team Points Race wins in 2025 1 Lando Norris McLaren Mercedes 25 1 2 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 18 0 3 George Russell Mercedes 15 0 4 Albon Williams Mercedes 12 0 5 Andrea Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 10 0 6 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 8 0 7 Nico Hulkenberg Kick Sauber 6 0 8 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 4 0 9 Oscar Piastri McLaren Mercedes 2 0 10 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 1 0 11 Pierre Gasly Alpine Renault 0 0 12 Yuki Tsunoda RB Honda 0 0 13 Esteban Ocon Haas Ferrari 0 0 14 Oliver Bearman Haas Ferrari 0 0

F1 2025 Standings Constructors Points Table with Race Wins

Position Team Points Race Wins in 2025 1 McLaren Mercedes 27 1 2 Mercedes 25 0 3 Red Bull Racing 18 0 4 Williams Mercedes 12 0 5 Aston Martin 8 0 6 Kick Sauber 6 0 7 Ferrari 5 0 8 Alphine Renault 0 0 9 RB Honda 0 0 10 Haas Ferrari 0 0

(* - Table Updated After Australian GP 2025)

The upcoming season will see several drivers switch loyalties, and upcoming rookies step up to challenge veterans. The 2025 season will also mark the 75th anniversary of the F1 World Championship, which will see 24 races take place across five continents.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 16, 2025 11:55 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).