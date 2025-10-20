Austin, October 20: Max Verstappen dominated the 2025 United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas, converting pole position into a commanding victory and closing the gap to the championship leaders. The Red Bull driver, who notched his fifth Grand Prix win of the season, led from the start and never relented, while McLaren drivers Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris were left scrambling in his wake. With five races remaining in the season, the result significantly alters the title picture. Norris, by taking second, trimmed Piastri's championship lead to just 14 points, while Verstappen reduced his deficit to Piastri to 40 points. Max Verstappen Creates History, Red Bull Driver Times Fastest Lap in Formula One History During Italian Grand Prix 2025 F1 Qualifying in Monza (Watch Video).

Verstappen's weekend was virtually flawless. Having won the sprint race and then secured pole position on Saturday, he delivered a textbook victory on Sunday. From the lights, he fended off the attentions of Norris and Charles Leclerc to grab the inside line into Turn 1, and from there on, he set the pace and held firm. The Dutchman managed tyre life, strategy and traffic with precision - and more significantly, confirmed that Red Bull now appears fast on every type of circuit, reports Xinhua.

McLaren, by contrast, appeared vulnerable. Earlier in the weekend, its title hopes were hit when its drivers collided in the sprint race, leaving them playing catch-up. On Sunday, Norris fought hard. He passed Leclerc with five laps to go to cement second, but he never threatened Verstappen. Piastri, meanwhile, struggled for the third race in a row and could only salvage fifth, one place ahead of George Russell's Mercedes. The fact that Verstappen has out-scored both McLaren drivers over the past four races underscores how the momentum has shifted. Mercedes F1 Team Confirms George Russell and Kimi Antonelli for Formula One 2026 Season.

After a difficult few races, Leclerc impressed in Austin. Starting on the soft tyre, he used his extra grip to keep Norris at bay for much of the race. That strategic gambit allowed him to occupy second place for a long stint. Norris, having started alongside Verstappen on the front row, fell back when Leclerc moved ahead and only regained second after a late decisive move into Turn 12. Hamilton, despite running in the sandwich of this battle early on, faded to fourth as the tyres dropped off.

Behind the top six, Verstappen's teammate Yuki Tsunoda took seventh, ahead of Nico Hulkenberg's Sauber. Ollie Bearman finished ninth for Haas, while Fernando Alonso rounded out the top ten for Aston Martin.

The key story from Austin was that Red Bull has seemingly rediscovered its versatility. While earlier this season its form seemed patchy and track-dependent, the drinks-backed squad now looks capable of fighting and winning across varying circuits, especially with Verstappen in such imperious form. With Piastri's margin ever slimmer and Norris breathing down his neck, the stage is set for an enthralling conclusion to the 2025 season

