Former Kerala MLA, MJ Jacob, is defying age as he continues to represent the country on the world's biggest stage. At 82, the former Piravom MLA won two medals for India in the World Masters Athletics Championships 2022 which was held in Tampere, Finland. Rambai, 105-Year-Old Haryana Woman, Creates New Record in 100-Meter Race, Completes in 45.40 Seconds.

When most of the men his age are retired, MJ Jacod represented India at the WMAC 2022 in the 200m hurdles and 80m hurdles competitions in the men’s M80 category (aged between 80-84). He won bronze medals in both the events. As 102-Year-Old Man Kaur Wins World Masters Athletics Championships, Look At Other Oldest Indian Marathon Runners.

In an interview with New Indian Express, Jacob said that he is happy to win medals for India and is planning to take part in further such events. 'I have served my country as a politician and now as a sportsman. I am thrilled and will participate in more events in the future' he said.

'Since my childhood, I have always been interested in sports. I started participating in international athletic events in 2006 and have won many medals,' he added.

Jacob, who won bronze medals at the meet, said he was close to winning silver and can achieve it with some more training. 'I need a little more improvement in my practice to compete with the Europeans, who are difficult to defeat,' he said.

Jacob had won three gold medals in the Kerala state masters athletic meet last year., for 80m hurdles, 200m hurdles and long jump. He had also won medals in Asia Masters Athletics and several other world meets.

He served as a Thirumarady panchayat president and Ernakulam district panchayat member in 1981-82 and 1998-99 respectively. Jacob also won the Kerala assembly elections in 2016.

