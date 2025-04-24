Mumbai, April 24: Pakistan's reigning Olympic javelin throw champion Arshad Nadeem has declined an invitation to participate in the upcoming Neeraj Chopra Classic javelin throw meet in Bengaluru, according to reports in Pakistan media. Arshad Nadeem has cited a clash with his existing schedule as the reason for deciding not to participate in the Neeraj Chopra Classic, the one-day event that will be organised at the Sri Kanteerva Stadium in Bengaluru on May 24. Neeraj Chopra Confirms Anderson Peters, Julius Yego Among International Stars To Compete in ‘NC Classic’ Javelin Meet on May 24.

"I have declined the invitation as my schedule was finalised a year earlier, and I am going to attend an Asian meet in South Korea from May 27," Arshad was quoted as saying by Telecom Asia Sport (www.telecomasia.net). Arshad is currently on vacation in his hometown, Mian Channu.

Arshad will soon be returning to his base in Pakistan and will be preparing for the World Athletics Championship to be held in Tokyo in September. Though earlier reports claimed that Arshad Nadeem has shown an inclination to accept the invitation, once he officially receives it, the Paris Olympic Games gold medallist made a U-turn and declined the invitation because of the escalating political tensions between the two countries following the terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

Another probable reason for Arshad Nadeem deciding against participating in the NC Classic is that he will have to get permission from the Pakistan government. He did not want to get caught in the escalating tension between the two countries and have his invite called off from the Indian side. Neeraj Chopra Classic Javelin Throw Event on May 24 Shifted to Bengaluru From Panchkula Due to Lack of Adequate Lighting.

Neeraj and Arshad have shared cordial relations and have shared great camaraderie during the events since competing with each other in the last five years. Neeraj won a gold in the last World Athletics Championship in Budapest, Hungry with Arshad finishing as silver medallist. At the Paris Olympic Games, Arshad Nadeem set an Olympic record to win the gold medal, while Neeraj claimed the silver medal.

