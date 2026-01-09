Mumbai, January 9: The 21st edition of the Tata Mumbai Marathon (TMM) is set to take place on Sunday, January 18, 2026, featuring a record-breaking field of over 69,100 participants. As a World Athletics Gold Label Race, the event remains one of Asia’s most prestigious distance-running competitions, drawing a mix of international elite athletes and thousands of amateur runners to the streets of India’s financial capital.

Record Participation in Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026

Organisers have confirmed that this year’s marathon will see its highest-ever engagement, with approximately 65,400 in-person participants and an additional 3,700 joining virtually. A notable highlight for 2026 is the surge in first-time marathoners, with 14,059 athletes registered to attempt the full 42.195 km distance for the first time. Sudden Death During TATA Mumbai Marathon 2024: 75-Year-Old Runner Dies of Cardiac Arrest At Marine Drive.

The event continues to serve as a major economic driver for the city. According to government officials, the marathon’s socio-economic impact was valued at over INR 530 crore in 2025, benefiting local hospitality, aviation, and retail sectors.

Elite Field: Defending Champions Return to Mumbai Marathon

The Indian elite category will be headlined by defending champions Anish Thapa and Nirmaben Thakor. Thapa, who recently won the Hyderabad Marathon, faces stiff competition from Man Singh - the third-fastest Indian marathoner in history - and two-time TMM winner Srinu Bugatha.

In the women’s category, Nirmaben Thakor is aiming for a historic hat-trick of titles. She will be challenged by veteran Jyoti Gawate and rising talent Ashvini Madan Jadhav. The top Indian finishers are competing for a prize pool that includes INR 5 lakh for first place, with additional bonuses of up to INR 2 lakh for breaking event records.

International Ambassadorship and Philanthropy

Seven-time Olympic medalist and Canadian sprinting star Andre De Grasse has been named the International Event Ambassador for 2026. De Grasse, known for his gold-medal performance in the 200m at the Tokyo Olympics, will be in Mumbai to inspire runners and support the event's charitable initiatives.

Philanthropy remains a core pillar of the marathon. In the previous year, the event raised more than INR 53 crore for various NGOs, with a significant portion allocated toward education and healthcare. The 2026 edition features a "Green Bib" initiative to promote environmental sustainability among the running community.

Official Race Start Timings for Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026

Official Race Start Timings for #TMM2026. Mumbai, get ready. 💪 pic.twitter.com/DvxmsLsDxx — Tata Mumbai Marathon (@TataMumMarathon) January 5, 2026

Race Day Logistics

The race will begin at the iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). To manage the record crowd, organisers have implemented a staggered "wave start" system based on participants' previous timing certificates. The route will take runners across the Bandra-Worli Sea Link (BWSL), offering the signature coastal views that have made the Mumbai Marathon a global favourite. Local authorities have announced extensive traffic diversions and increased security measures to ensure the safety of the nearly 70,000 people on the course.

Road Closures and Traffic Reopening Times

To accommodate the record 69,000-plus runners, several major roads in South and Central Mumbai will be closed starting from the early hours of Sunday morning (typically from 3:00 AM). The Mumbai Police will reopen junctions progressively as the final "sweep vehicle" (tracking a 7-hour pace) passes through.

Key Junction Reopening Estimates:

Mahim Causeway: 9:20 AM

Siddhivinayak Junction: 10:00 AM

Worli Sea Face (Bindu Madhav Thackeray Chowk): 11:10 AM

Haji Ali Junction: 11:40 AM

Babulnath Junction: 12:00 PM

Marine Drive (Kilachand Chowk): 12:40 PM

Finish Line (Azad Maidan/CSMT area): 1:00 PM

Note: The Bandra-Worli Sea Link will be closed to all vehicular traffic for the duration of the race.

Public Transport and Special Services

Special Trains: Western and Central Railways usually run special early-morning services starting around 3:00 AM from Kalyan, Panvel, and Virar to bring runners to CSMT and Churchgate.

Shuttle Buses: A shuttle service is expected to operate from Sion Station to Mahim (Raheja Hospital) between 2:45 AM and 4:25 AM for Half Marathon participants.

Parking: There is no parking available for participants or spectators near the start/finish lines. Officials strongly recommend using public transport or app-based cabs.

Best Spectator Viewing Points for Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026

If you are coming to cheer, these locations offer the best views and the most vibrant atmosphere:

Marine Drive (The Queen’s Necklace): The most iconic stretch. It is best to catch the runners in the first 5km or during the gruelling final 2km of the full marathon.

Worli Sea Face: A high-energy zone where spectators often gather with placards and music. It is a great spot to see the transition from the Sea Link back onto the city roads.

Pedder Road (Heartbreak Hill): Located around the 36km mark for the full marathon, this is the steepest incline on the course. Runners are at their most exhausted here, and your cheers can make the biggest difference.

Haji Ali Junction: A major turning point that offers plenty of space for spectators to gather before the road narrows toward Pedder Road.

How to Watch the Tata Mumbai Marathon from Home

For those who prefer to avoid the crowds, the event will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network and streamed via SonyLIV, typically starting from 6:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). You can also track individual runners in real-time using the official Tata Mumbai Marathon App (available on iOS and Android).

