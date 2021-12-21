The Pro Kabaddi League 2021 is back with season eight after two years with the 2020 season being scrapped due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. This competition serves as one of the platforms for young and exciting kabaddi talent in India to rub shoulders with some national as well as international stars. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all matches are slated to be played behind closed doors at the Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel & Convention Centre in Bengaluru. This venue has been made into a bio-bubble for players of all 12 teams. PKL 2021 Full Schedule For Free PDF Download Online: Time Table With Date & Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8

Bengal Warriors are the defending champions in the competition, having won the title back in 2019 with a win over Dabaang Delhi in the final. However, Patna Pirates is the most successful franchise with three titles so far. U-Mumba, Bengaluru Bulls, Jaipur Pink Panthers have all won one title apiece. Bengaluru Bulls would fight it out against U Mumbai in the first match of this season, starting tomorrow.

When Is Pro Kabaddi League 2021? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The Pro Kabaddi League 2021 edition will be played from December 22, 2021, to January 20, 2022 with all the matches taking place at the Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru behind closed doors. The matches would be played every day at 07:30 pm IST with triple-headers starting at 7:30 pm, 8:30 pm and 9:30 pm respectively.

Where To Watch Pro Kabaddi League 2021 Live Telecast On TV?

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of PKL 2021 in India and will telecast the matches on TV. Fans can tune into the Star Sports channels to watch the Pro Kabaddi League season 8 on TV.

How To Watch Pro Kabaddi League 2021 Live Online Streaming In India?

PKL 2021 Live Streaming will be available on online platforms as Disney+ Hotstar, the official streaming platform of Star Sports will stream the competition live on its app and website. Fans need to pay a nominal fee to watch the live stream.

