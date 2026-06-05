Swedish professional golfer Madelene Sagstrom is making waves at the 81st U.S. Women's Open, not just for her play, but for her remarkable determination to compete while nearly seven months pregnant. The 33-year-old teed off for her first round on Thursday, June 4, at the historic Riviera Country Club, marking a poignant moment in her career and for women's golf. Sagstrom, who is 27 weeks along and expecting a baby boy in September, completed her opening round with a score of 77 (+6).

"If I didn't feel like I could make the cut, I wouldn't play," Sagstrom told the LPGA Tour website, highlighting her competitive spirit despite the physical challenges. This U.S. Women's Open marks her fifth competition since announcing her pregnancy in March, a testament to her enduring love for the sport.

A Unique Challenge Madelene Sagstrom

Sagstrom has openly discussed the changes her body has undergone, acknowledging that stamina is the toughest part of competing while pregnant. She has adapted her game, even switching to a new set of clubs mid-tournament to accommodate her altered swing mechanics, which have seen her lose swing and ball speed. Her husband, Jack Clarke, a PGA Tour caddie, is by her side in California, and the couple has shared their excitement, posing with a small U.S. Open shirt for their future son.

This isn't the first time a professional golfer has competed while pregnant; notable instances include Amy Olson and Stacy Lewis. However, Sagstrom's commitment to playing through the heart of the major championship season, including plans for the Dow Championship and potentially the KPMG Women's PGA Championship later this month, underscores her unique drive.

Video: Madelene Sagstrom Competes at US Women's Open 2026

Madelene Sagström is 7 months pregnant and just tee’d off at the 2026 @uswomensopen 👏 pic.twitter.com/BY9SEPUZRb — GOLF.com (@GOLF_com) June 4, 2026

The 2026 U.S. Women's Open, presented by Ally, is being held from June 4-7 at The Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California. The prestigious event features a total purse of $12.5 million, with the winner taking home $2.5 million. Sweden's Maja Stark is defending her title, having won the major last year.

Sagstrom, currently ranked 73rd in the world, boasts two LPGA Tour victories: the 2020 Gainbridge LPGA and the 2025 T-Mobile Match Play. This is her tenth appearance at the U.S. Women's Open, with her best finish being a tie for 17th in 2018.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (LPGA). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 05, 2026 08:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).