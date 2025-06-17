Sri Lanka National Cricket Team vs Bangladesh National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast Details: The Sri Lanka national cricket team will lock horns against the Bangladesh national cricket team in the first test of the two-match series. This match will kick off the new ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle. Hosts Sri Lanka will be led by Dhananjaya de Silva, while visitors Bangladesh will be captained by Najmul Hossain Shanto, as both teams eye to start their WTC 2025-27 campaign on a good note. SL vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction, 1st Test 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Cricket Match in Galle.

The SL vs BAN 1st Test 2025 will also be the final time former Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews will turn up for the nation in whites, having already announced his retirement from the format after the first clash with Bangladesh. This will also be the first time Sri Lanka will be without their former captain, Dimuth Karunaratne, who retired from Test cricket in February 2025.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 1st Test 2025 Details

Match SL vs BAN 1st Test 2025 Date June 17 Time 10:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venues Galle International Stadium, Galle Live Streaming and Telecast Details FanCode, Sony LIV for Live Streaming, Sony Sports Ten TV Channels

When is Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 1st Test 2025? Know the Date, Time and Venue

The first Test of the two-match series between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh is scheduled to start on Tuesday, June 17. The SL vs BAN 1st Test will be hosted at theGalle International Stadium and will start at 10:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). SL vs BAN 2025: Sri Lanka Cricket Team Announces 18-Member Squad for Test Series Against Bangladesh.

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 1st Test 2025 Match On TV?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for cricket in Sri Lanka. Fans might find SL vs BAN 1st Test 2025 viewing options on the Sony Ten TV channels for live telecast. For the SL vs BAN 2025 series live streaming viewing option, scroll down. England Name Playing XI for NZ vs ENG 3rd Test, Rope In Matthew Potts For Chris Woakes.

How To Watch Free Online Live Streaming Of Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 1st Test 2025 Match?

Sony Sports Network also holds digital rights of SL vs BAN 2025, and their OTT platform, SonyLIV, will provide viewing options for live streaming of Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 1st Test 2025 in India. Fans can tune into the SonyLIV mobile app and website to watch the SL vs BAN match online, but users will have to pay a subscription fee. Fans can also watch SL vs BAN 1st Test 2025 live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but will require a subscription.

