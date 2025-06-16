SL vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction, 1st Test 2025: Sri Lanka national cricket team takes on Bangladesh national cricket team in the opening game of the two-match Test series. The SL vs BAN 1st Test 2025 takes place at the Galle International Stadium from June 17 onwards and has a start time of 10:00 AM as per IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in SL vs BAN 1st Test 2025 on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news and team predictions ahead of SL vs BAN 1st Test 2025. West Indies vs Pakistan 2025 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get WI vs PAK T20I and ODI Series Fixtures, Time Table and Match Timings in IST.

The SL vs BAN is part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 and marks the beginning of the same. After the Tests, the two teams will face-off three ODIs and as many T20Is. While Dhananjaya de Silva is in charge of Sri Lanka, Najmul Hossain Shanto will lead the visitors. Meanwhile, we have drafted the SL vs BAN 1st Test 2025 Dream11 fantasy XI below.

SL vs BAN 1st Test 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Kusal Mendis (SL) and Litton Das (BAN).

Batters: Angelo Mathews (SL), Najmul Hossain Shanto (BAN), Mushfiqur Rahim (BAN) and Pathum Nissanka (SL).

All-Rounders: Kamindu Mendis (SL), Mehidy Hasan Miraz (BAN) and Dhananjaya de Silva (SL).

Bowlers: Prabath Jayasuriya (SL) and Taijul Islam (BAN).

SL vs BAN 1st Test 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Prabath Jayasuriya (c), Taijul Islam (vc).

SL vs BAN 1st Test 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Kusal Mendis (SL), Litton Das (BAN), Angelo Mathews (SL), Najmul Hossain Shanto (BAN), Mushfiqur Rahim (BAN), Pathum Nissanka (SL), Kamindu Mendis (SL), Mehidy Hasan Miraz (BAN), Dhananjaya de Silva (SL), Prabath Jayasuriya (SL) and Taijul Islam (BAN).

